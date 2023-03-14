Blinn sophomore guards Elijah Elliott (16.7 ppg) and Marco Foster (86 3-pointers) were first-team all-region and first-team XIV all-south conference selections with sophomore guard Damian Watson (8 ppg) and freshman guard Masiah Gilyard (8.6 ppg) earned honorable mention. Blinn was 23-8, including a 16-3 record in Region XIV South Zone play.
Blinn men's basketball players honored
