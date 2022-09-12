 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn men fall to Angelina 1-0

Blinn defender Crispin Tshimanga (left) fights for the ball. 

The sixth-ranked Angelina College men’s soccer team defeated Blinn 1-0 in Region XIV play in a battle of unbeaten at Hohlt Park’s Rankin Field in Brenham on Saturday.

Lamonth Rochester scored in the first half for Angelina (5-0, 3-0). Blinn (5-1-1, 2-1) had a 14-10 edge in shots, but Angelina had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal. Blinn’s Kamille Kum had five shots.

“The lads proved tonight that they can go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country,” Blinn head coach Michael McBride said. “In fact, we finished as the stronger team, which is striking. Games like this serve as invaluable experience for our young team as we look to grow during the season.”

The Buccaneers travel to Jacksonville College at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

