Blinn men fall to Angelina 1-0

Lamonth Rochester scored in the first half for Angelina (5-0, 3-0). Blinn (5-1-1, 2-1) had a 14-10 edge in shots, but Angelina had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal. Blinn’s Kamille Kum had five shots.

“The lads proved tonight that they can go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the country,” Blinn head coach Michael McBride said. “In fact, we finished as the stronger team, which is striking. Games like this serve as invaluable experience for our young team as we look to grow during the season.”