Blinn, Kilgore softball teams split

KILGORE – Blinn College and Kilgore College split a doubleheader Sunday with the Lady Bucs taking the opener 20-1 in five innings before the Rangers prevailed 6-2.

Sophomore Keely Castillo went 5-for-5 in the opener with a double, a two-run home run and six RBIs. Kayla Wallace had four hits. Chandler Talbot and Teagan Whitley each had three hits. Emily Kristynik had two hits, including a three-run homer. Madeline Stephenson drove in three runs with two hits..