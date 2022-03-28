 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn, Kilgore softball teams split

KILGORE – Blinn College and Kilgore College split a doubleheader Sunday with the Lady Bucs taking the opener 20-1 in five innings before the Rangers prevailed 6-2.

Sophomore Keely Castillo went 5-for-5 in the opener with a double, a two-run home run and six RBIs. Kayla Wallace had four hits. Chandler Talbot and Teagan Whitley each had three hits. Emily Kristynik had two hits, including a three-run homer. Madeline Stephenson drove in three runs with two hits..

Caitlyn Stevens had a solo homer in the nightcap for Blinn (9-22)

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

