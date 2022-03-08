Blinn drops pair; Bucs will play at Travis Field on Saturday

The Blinn baseball team dropped a doubleheader Monday at Fireman’s Park, falling 13-2 to Wharton County and 14-6 to South Suburban.
Blinn scored two in the first inning against fellow Region XIV South foe Wharton, but the Pioneers bounced back to end the game in six innings. In the nightcap, South Suburban of South Holland, Illinois (7-7), scored eight runs in the first.
Blinn (6-14, 3-5) will play a three-game series against Wharton (17-8, 6-2) with the opener at 6 p.m. Thursday in Wharton followed by a doubleheader at Travis Field at 2 p.m. Saturday.
— Eagle staff report
