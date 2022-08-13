 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn cheer, dance teams offer youth clinic

 The Blinn College cheer and dance teams are conducting a youth clinic on Oct. 29 for children in grades kindergarten through eighth. It will be from 9-11 a.m. at the Marie Heineke Gymnasium in Brenham.

Clinic participants will perform with the Blinn cheerleaders and dancers at Blinn’s football game that day. Cost is $50. Those registered by Oct. 1 will be guaranteed a T-shirt. The cost of the clinic is $50, payable at www.buccaneersports.com/sports/dance/clinics.

For more information contact Blinn cheer and dance coach Sarah Barland Flisowski at sarah.barland@blinn.edu or 979-830-4264.

— Eagle staff report

