• Blinn will play Paris in Carthage: The Region XIV Super Regional best-of-3 series between eighth-ranked Blinn College and Paris Junior College has been rescheduled and relocated from Brenham to Carthage’s Jim Reeves Memorial Baseball Field because of the weather. Game 1 will be 6 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 will be at 1 p.m. Thursday. Game 3, if needed, will be at 1 p.m. Friday.

The winner advances to the JC World Series, which begins May 27 in Grand Junction, Colo.

• Blinn men earn spot in national tourney: The 14th-ranked Blinn men’s golf team received one of two at-large bids to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I Men’s Golf Championship, which starts Tuesday at Sand Creek Golf Course in Newton, Kan.

The Blinn program, started in 2019, will be making its second appearance in the 24-team, four-day national championship.

ESPORTS

• Blinn drops into consolation bracket: The Blinn College esports team lost 2-1 in a best-of-3 match against Northwood University on Sunday night in the Collegiate Valorant National Tournament semifinals.

The Bucs drop into the consolation bracket where they will face California-San Diego on Saturday. Blinn needs two victories to reach the national championship finals in Los Angeles.

