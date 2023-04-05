South Zone-leading Blinn (29-10, 16-6) had eight hits and nine walks. Ian Collier had two hits and three runs batted in. Kash Durkin had a two-run homer in the fifth to pull Blinn within 9-8, but third-place San Jac (24-16, 13-9) scored three in the sixth. Tanner Reaves also drove in two runs.