BRENHAM – San Jacinto College-North slugged its way to a 14-9 victory over Blinn in Region XIV South Zone action Tuesday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
South Zone-leading Blinn (29-10, 16-6) had eight hits and nine walks. Ian Collier had two hits and three runs batted in. Kash Durkin had a two-run homer in the fifth to pull Blinn within 9-8, but third-place San Jac (24-16, 13-9) scored three in the sixth. Tanner Reaves also drove in two runs.
Blinn will be at San Jac at 6 p.m. Thursday and will conclude the series against the Gators with a 2 p.m. Saturday doubleheader back in Brenham.
— Eagle staff report