Blinn (17-5, 6-1) won the opener against the defending South champs with a three-run sixth inning highlighted by Coy DeFury’s two-run tiebreaking double, his second double of the game. Blinn’s Tanner Reaves added three hits. Sophomore Victor Loa was the winning pitching, going 5 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks. Blinn had 15 hits in the nightcap. DeFury and Cam Wheeler both had home runs, Marshall Lipsey added two triples and Ian Collier had four hits, two of them doubles. Brandon Bishop and Lipsey each had three hits.