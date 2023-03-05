The Blinn baseball team swept a Region XIV South Zone doubleheader from seventh-ranked San Jacinto College-North 5-3 and 14-3 on Saturday at San Jac’s Andy Pettitte Park.
Blinn (17-5, 6-1) won the opener against the defending South champs with a three-run sixth inning highlighted by Coy DeFury’s two-run tiebreaking double, his second double of the game. Blinn’s Tanner Reaves added three hits. Sophomore Victor Loa was the winning pitching, going 5 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks. Blinn had 15 hits in the nightcap. DeFury and Cam Wheeler both had home runs, Marshall Lipsey added two triples and Ian Collier had four hits, two of them doubles. Brandon Bishop and Lipsey each had three hits.
Blinn, which already has won two more games than last season and is off to its best start since 2009, will be at co-South Zone leader Wharton Junior College (12-12, 6-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
— Eagle staff report