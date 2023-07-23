The Victoria Generals took a 9-0 lead and cruised to a pivotal 11-7 Texas Collegiate League victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Saturday night at Edible Field.

The victory allowed Victoria (27-15, 14-5 second half) to take three of four games from BV (22-18, 8-10) to give the Generals a four-game lead in the battle for the league’s best record heading into the final week of play. The Bombers have six games left in the regular season. They will play the Seguin River Monsters (16-23, 9-7) at 7 p.m. Monday at Edible Field before traveling to Victoria for games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Bombers won the TCL first-half title to clinch the top seed and homefield advantage for the first round of the playoffs. Victoria finished second in the first half for the second seed. If both teams win in the first round, the team with the best overall record would have the homefield advantage.

Victoria’s Reed Spenrath and Gage Gilchrist had back-to-back doubles in the first to give Victoria a 3-0 lead and Rey Mendoza followed with a two-run home run, his third of the season. The Generals added four runs in the fourth as they loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a hit batter. Derec Cereda had a base-clearing, one-out double to make it 8-0. Tyce Anderson followed with an RBI double.

The Bombers pulled within 9-7 on two runs in the fifth and five more in the seventh. Casey Sunseri, who is hitting .329 which is fourth best in the league, had a two-run single in the fifth as the Bombers took advantage of an error. Jacob Gurrero had a two-run single in the seventh that opened with a double by Cole Plowman as the Bombers took advantage of three walks.

Victoria reliever Cole Brady got the last two outs of the seventh inning and in 2 2/3 innings struck out six and walked two. Generals starter Braylon Owens (4-0, 1.39 ERA) pitched six innings, striking out 10 with one walk. It was the fourth time the Texas-San Antonio right-hander went six innings. He allowed three hits and no earned runs. BV’s Parker Bigham (2-2, 4.88 ERA) lasted only one inning.

The Generals had nine hits, two each by Spenrath and Mendoza. Gurrero had two of the Bombers’ seven hits.

GENERALS 9, BOMBERS 8: VICTORIA – The Generals scored four in the first and held as KT Gearlds pitched two hitless innings for his fourth save. He allowed one hit, striking out three with no walks.

The Bombers made it interesting by scoring four unearned runs with two outs in the seventh as the Generals had two errors. Christian Smith Johnson capped the inning with a two-run single, while Hunter Autrey had an RBI double and Plowman an RBI single. Temple Community College’s Simon Larranga hit his TCL-leading fifth home run of the season.

The Bombers had 11 hits with everyone in the starting lineup joining in. Sunseri and Autrey each had two hits and each drove in two runs.

Brandon Arvidson (0-1) took the loss, lasting only 2 1/3 innings, giving up five runs, four of them earned. He allowed two hits, striking out four and walking three.

The Generals had only six hits, but the Bombers walked seven, hit three batters and committed two errors. Xavier Perez and Castilleja each had two hits for Victoria. Bryson Walker (1-2, 5.60 ERA) pitched six innings for the victory, striking out six and walking one. The University of Houston left-hander allowed seven hits in matching his longest outing of the season. Right-hander Gearlds of Kansas Wesleyan is tied for the TCL in saves with his teammate, Taylor Seay.

BOMBERS 3, GENERALS 2: Guerrero was the hero for the Bombers on Thursday as he walked it off in the 11th with a sacrifice fly at Edible Field.

Guerrero was 0 for 4 with a walk, but his RBI was the difference-maker as he brought home Angelo State teammate Justin Harris home from third with one out.

Harris was 3 for 4 with an RBI. In the bottom of the 10th and trailing 2-1, Harris tied the game up with an RBI single. The Bombers scored their first run of the game on a solo home run in the second by Larranga who was 3 for 5.

On the mound, the Bombers used five different pitchers as Bobby Olsen started the game and pitched four scoreless innings. Mason Peters worked the next two innings before Stephen Pena and former College Station Cougar Zach Williams each gave up a run over a combined four innings. Brayton Davis (1-0, 1.35 ERA) pitched the final inning for the Bombers for the victory. Cody Morse (1-1, 0.00 ERA) suffered the loss, going 2/3 innings with the run he allowed being unearned. Alex Havlicek started for Victoria, going six innings with nine strikeouts with three walks. He allowed five hits and an unearned run.

The teams each had seven hits. Whitfield had two hits for the Generals.