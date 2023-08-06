Seguin relief pitcher Dalton Buckingham and the upstart River Monsters were unfazed by the moment as they beat the Brazos Valley Bombers 3-1 to claim their first Texas Collegiate League championship Saturday night at Edible Field.

Buckingham allowed only two hits in 2 1/3 innings as the second-year team held on to deny the Bombers their eighth title in the wooden-bat summer collegiate league.

Buckingham opened the door for a possible Bombers’ comeback in the eighth. He cleanly fielded a potential inning-ending double play, but seemed confused on who was covering second base and bounced a throw short of the bag for an error.

Undaunted, the right-hander retired five of the next six batters.

“We were going to live or die with him,” Seguin coach Tony Perez said. “He was our best bullet in the gun, so we were going to stick with him no matter what. He’s been there, he’s done that, he’s a big-time player at Texas State. The pressure was not going to get to him.”

The fans for the Bombers, who have led the TCL in attendance every season since BV joined the league in 2007, were their loudest and rowdiest after the error. But Buckingham and his defense were up to the challenge.

Buckingham induced Casey Sunseri, the Bombers’ leading hitter at .319, to hit a grounder to second baseman Nyan Hayes.

Hayes prepared to go to second, but realized the runner was almost there, so Hayes threw to first to retire Sunseri on a bang-bang play, much to the chagrin of the Bombers. That led to someone on the Bombers’ bench getting thrown out.

Two pitches after play resumed, Seguin left fielder Adrian Torres made a great running catch in foul territory up in the Bombers’ bullpen for the inning’s last out.

The River Monsters celebrated running off the field. They had a bigger celebration after closing out the ninth. The Bombers’ Simon Larranga had a two-out single, but two pitches later Jacob Gurrero grounded to shortstop Alex Gonzalez who flipped to Hayes for the third out and Seguin dogpiled.

A year ago the River Monsters seldom celebrated, finishing last in the five-team league at 10-33, nine and a half games back of the fourth-place team. They remained in the last place in the first half this year at 7-16. They finished 12-11 in the second half to earn the third seed for the playoffs. They beat Victoria in the best-of-3 opening series, grabbing a 6-2 victory in the deciding game at the two-time league champion Generals, who were 19-5 in the second half and had the best overall league record at 32-15.

Seguin topped that by beating the Bombers who had hadn’t lost in a championship.

“Both [the Bombers and Generals] have history, they’ve been here for many years,” Perez said. “But it’s just a testament to our kids, their never-die attitude to bounce back from that first month when we struggled so much.”

The Bombers, who had won five straight, were the first to blink in the title game.

The River Monsters broke through in the fifth for three runs on back-to-back, two-out, opposite-field doubles by Garret Felix and Gonzales.

The River Monsters twice in the first four innings had opposite-field line drives just miss hitting on or inside the left-field line. Felix’s shot into the left-field corner was well fair, scoring Xavier Arias who had a leadoff single and Hayes who walked. Gonzales followed with a shot up the right-field alley to score Arias and chase BV starting pitcher Zach Williams.

The Bombers had plenty of chances to answer Seguin’s three runs, but couldn’t get the clutch hits. The Bombers stranded 14.

“We outhit them, we played really good defense, it just came down to that we left runners in scoring position in the fourth and fifth and a few other innings,” BV coach James Dillard said.

The Bombers were 4 for 20 with runners on, but only 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position. The Bombers were retired in order in only the second inning.

Seguin starting pitcher Jaxen Monkerud (2-1) frustrated the Bombers with five shutout innings, allowing three hits. Monkerud, who came in with a 6.56 earned run average, struck out three and walked four.

Monkerud’s best pitch came in the fourth with the bases loaded when he got the hot-hitting Christian Smith Johnson to ground into an inning-ending double play. Parker Airhart and Larranga opened the inning with back-to-back singles.

The freshman right-hander from West Texas A&M escaped another bases-loaded jam in the fifth when Larranga lined out.

“We hit hard balls right at them,” Dillard said.

Seguin reliever Daelen Caraway pitched a rocky 1 1/3 innings, getting touched for three hits, but allowed only one run.

The Bombers’ Justin Harris and Johnson had back-to-back one-out singles off Caraway in the seventh. Hararis broke for third with Caraway not paying attention him, but the Bombers’ Maddox Miesse hit a sinking liner that Torres made a diving catch. Torres ran the ball in and tagged second for the inning-ending double play as Harris had almost reached home. The inning opened with third baseman Damian Rodriguez making a great play on a squibbler by Gurrero.

The Bombers finally scored in the seventh, but not without more frustration. Sunseri opened with a single. Cole Modgling followed with what should have been a single to right field, but Sunseri thought the second baseman might catch the liner and he was thrown out at second on the fielder’s choice thanks to a strong throw from Arias. Seguin lifted Caraway. Ben Columbus flew out to deep right. Airhart came through with an RBI single and Larranga walked.

That’s when Perez brought on Buckingham who picked up his second save of the year.

He threw 36 pitches, 29 of them for strikes.

Perez said the key was walks. Seguin issued only one in the final 4 1/3 innings.

NOTES — Seguin ended at 22-28. The Bombers were 28-21. … Mokerud had pitched only once in the last nine days, throwing two hitless innings in Seguin’s 10-3 opening-series win over Victoria. It was his second longest stint in five starts this season. He had thrown against the Bombers only one inning, getting nicked for a run on June 22. … Lamar’s Williams (4-2), who played at College Station, gave up five hits in 4 2/3 innings with two strikeouts and a walk. Rudder’s Trent Tompkins, who is transferring to Blinn, pitched three shutout innings for the Bombers, allowing two hits with a strikeout. College Station’s Austin Teel, who attends Angelo State, tossed a hitless inning, striking out two with one hit. The Bombers walked only two in the game. … A&M-Corpus Christi’s Johnson was 2 for 3 as he ended the season on a six-game hitting streak. Airhart and Larranga also had two hits each.