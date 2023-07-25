It often wasn’t pretty, but the Brazos Valley Bombers got a much-needed 8-7 walk-off victory over the Seguin River Monsters in 10 innings at Edible Field on Monday night.

The Bombers kept alive their slim chance of having the Texas Collegiate League’s best overall record, but more importantly, they moved forward from a dropping three of four games to the league-leading Victoria Generals (28-15, 15-5 second half).

The Bombers (23-18, 9-10), battled back from a 5-2 deficit Monday to score two runs in the seventh for a 6-6 tie. But Seguin (16-25, 9-9) regained the lead on a two-out double by Xavier Arias that scored Alex Gonzalez who started the inning on second base via the international tiebreaker.

The Bombers tied and won the game without making an out. Cleanup hitter Simon Larranga battled back from a 1-2 count to walk. Christian Smith Johnson moved the runners with a sacrifice bunt that Seguin relief pitcher Dalton Buckingham threw into the baseline. The baseball glanced off Johnson who reached safely as Jacob Guerrero, who started the inning at second, easily scored.

Seguin intentionally walked Hunter Autrey to load the bases.

Buckingham (1-2) after throwing three straight balls to Kamden Kelton bounced back with a pair of strikes only to throw the deciding pitch up and in to walk in the winning run.

“It was a good win,” BV assistant coach Matteo Martinez said.

Third baseman Kelton and catcher Parker Airhart, a pair of newcomers, gave the bottom of the lineup pop. Kelton along with the game-winning RBI, had a single in the fourth and scored on Airhart’s double. Texas-Arlington’s Airhart, batting ninth, also had a leadoff single in the two-run seventh. Leadoff hitter Cole Modgling, who hadn’t played since July 11, was hit by a pitch and scored on Larranga’s bunt to tie it at 6.

“We were able to get two new sticks in the lineup and get one of our old sticks back in Cole Modgling,” Martinez said.

Smith, who came into the game batting .208 with 11 RBIs in 106 at-bats, was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs, batting a season-high fifth.

Bombers’ relievers Stephen Pena and Caleb Strmiska (2-1) combined for 4 1/3 innings, allowing only three hits.

The Bombers also had a pair of double plays. Kelton, who helped Angelo State win the NCAA Division II title with a 56-9 record, had the defensive play of the game in the fifth with the Rivers Monsters leading 5-3. Kelton snared a line drive that seemingly was past him and instead of Seguin having at worse two runners in scoring position, he easily doubled up Nyan Hayes who had opened the inning with an infield single. That bailed out starting pitcher Trent Tompkins, the former Rudder standout, who battled through 5 2/3 innings.

Seguin did a good job of situational hitting, getting four runs off four groundouts, but the River Monsters loaded the bases in the seventh with no outs, only to get only one run.

“I think it was some much-needed life, especially after the tough Victoria series, every single game they gave us a run for their money and we gave our best,” Martinez said.

It was only the Bombers’ third victory in nine games. All came at home with two of them over the five-team league’s worst team. Seguin scored five runs in the first inning on July 16, but the Bombers won 8-5. BV’s other victory in the stretch was a 3-2 walk-off over the Generals in 11 innings on Thursday.

The Bombers won the first half to earn the top seed for the best-of-3 first-round playoffs, but are four games back of the Generals in the battle for best overall record, which could come into play for home-field advantage if they should meet in the one-game championship.

The Bombers have five games left in the regular season starting with two games at Victoria on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“This week is kind of our last shot at getting ready for the playoffs,” Martinez said. “That’s where our head’s at.”

Martinez ran the team Monday for head coach James Dillard, who is on vacation but will be returning Wednesday.