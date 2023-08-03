Derrald Moore Jr., and the Baton Rouge Rougarou gambled and saw their season end, helping Christian Smith Johnson and the Brazos Valley Bombers advance to the Texas Collegiate League championship game.

Johnson’s leadoff triple in the eighth inning jump-started a three-run frame that broke a tie and spurred the Bombers to a 6-4 victory Wednesday night at Edible Field. The Bombers for the second straight night scored in their final at-bat to sweep the best-of-3 playoff series. BV advances to play the Seguin River Monsters or the Victoria Generals on Saturday night for the summer collegiate wooden-bat league’s championship. Victoria grabbed a 12-9 victory Wednesday to force a deciding game in that series Thursday night at Victoria’s Riverside Stadium. If Victoria wins, the title game will be back at Riverside Stadium. If Seguin wins, it’ll be at Edible Field, where the Bombers have won five straight and 9 of 10.

Center fielder Moore in the eighth unwisely tried to make a shoestring catch on Johnson’s sinking line drive that bounced by him as the fleet-footed Johnson easily reached third.

“I was running with the intent of just rounding [first base] hard,” Johnson said. “I thought he was going to play it safe and just keep it in front, keep it a tie game. I saw him go down and instantly thought inside-the-parker.”

It turned out to be just as good as a home run for Johnson, who also plays center field.

“In that situation, I’m going to make them earn every bag, I’m going to play it safe, unless I’m 100% sure I’m going to catch it,” Johnson said.

The Bombers’ Maddox Miesse’s flew out for the first out of the inning and a strong throw by Moore kept Johnson at third. The Rougarou intentionally walked Casey Sunseri, the Bombers’ leading hitter at .322.

Baton Rouge, which had the infield drawn in for Miesse, moved it back, hoping for a possible double play. That backfired when right-handed hitting Cole Modgling hit a weak grounder just to the left of left-handed Baton Rouge reliever Jack Rector. It went for an infield hit as Johnson easily scored, though he initially held up.

“I knew the infield was back,” Johnson said. “As soon as he hit it, the pitcher put his glove out and I thought he was going to catch it. As soon as I saw it go through, I knew I had to go.”

Rector was lifted for Cowan Alfonso who struck out Simon Larranga, but the Bombers’ Ben Columbus drove in two insurance runs with an opposite-field double.

The Bombers, who grabbed a 5-4 victory in 10 innings on Tuesday night, have won five straight. The first-half champs closed the regular season strong to for a winning record at 14-12.

“We knew once we got everybody back from the vacations along with [breaking in] a couple new guys we felt good about where we were going to be,” BV coach James Dillard said.

The Bombers also were able to get their pitching set.

“We had that stretch of six games in a row, that you can’t always match your pitching up, but when we got our pitching lined up, we knew we could roll a little bit.”

Stephen Pena closed out Wednesday’s game for the victory, allowing only one hit in two innings, a two-out homer in the ninth by Moore.

The Bombers allowed 10 hits, but walked only two, both by starting pitcher Mason Peters. It was an improvement over the series opener when the Bombers allowed only three hits, but walked 10.

Both teams had constant scoring chances as there wasn’t a 1-2-3 inning until Rector retired the Bombers in order in the seventh.

The Bombers scored in the first inning on Jacob Gurrero’s RBI single, making the Rougarou pay for back-to-back walks with two outs.

Baton Rouge scored three in the fifth, chasing Peters who allowed an infield single by TJ Grimes to tie the score. Jonathan Lane Snow opened the inning with a double followed by a single by Taylor Walters. Baton Rouge’s Joshua Shelly greeted reliever Parker Bingham with an opposite-field RBI single. Payton Cooper’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

The Bombers tied in in the bottom of the fifth on a trio of two-out singles the last by Parker Airhart to plate two runs.

The Bombers had 11 hits. Gurrero and Johnson each had three and Modgling and Columbus each added two.

Johnson in the last 10 games is 15 for 34 (.441) as he’s raised his average from .208 to .267.

“I’ve been sticking with my approach lately,” said Johnson, who plays at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. “It’s been just mental. I’ve been going up their with a plan that I make before when I’m on deck, staying with it through the whole [at-bat].”

Johnson was batting .159 a game after the first game in July, but has had hits in 16 of the 20 games since.