After scoring no more than three runs in their last four games, the Brazos Valley Bombers were in desperate need of an offensive spark.

Tuesday, the Baton Rouge Rougarou provided a kick-start by way of free passes in the Bombers' 5-1 victory at Edible Field.

Five walks in the bottom of the third inning helped Brazos Valley push across five runs in what would ultimately ended as a five-hit effort for the Bombers (19-12).

A leadoff walk by Cole Plowman eventually led to the the Bombers' first run of the game on an RBI single by Baylor first baseman Casey Sunseri. A walk later, infielder Justin Harris flied out to left field, scoring Cameron Donely. Add another walk and Sunseri scored on a wild pitch, which chased Rougarou starter Jack Hill.

Reliever Andrew Yuratich issued a bases-loaded walk the first batter he faced that scored another run and outfielder Jacob Gurrero closed out the inning's scoring with an RBI single.

Bombers' head coach James Dillard said he hopes his team can provide the run support in multiple games.

“You know how baseball is," Dillard said. "Hitting is contagious, just like good pitching. So, hopefully we can come out tomorrow and put some swings on the baseball and maybe they’ll find a few holes and get rolling again.”

Bomber starter Dravin Barber struggled with command to begin the game. The Houston pitcher issued two walks and a hit batter in the first four Rougarou batters to load the bases and handed Baton Rouge (13-18) its first run on a hit batter with one out.

Temple Community College pitcher Mason Peters relieved and made the most of his second appearance in the Texas Collegiate League. The lefty bent a curve ball for a strike through 4 2/3 one-hit, scoreless innings to pick up his first win of the season.

Peters reached out to the Bombers late in the spring and was able to join the team for the second half, Dillard said. He is a much needed addition in a long summer league season that needs extra arms as teams hit the stretch run.

Peters having a quick start with his new team was the goal.

“It was very important to kind of show you can do it and prove yourself,” Peters said. “It was a blessing to be able to do that so early.”

The Bombers return to Edible Field on Wednesday to take on the red-hot Victoria Generals (22-10), who come to Bryan having won 12 straight in climbing into first in the league. The Bombers have a chance to have back-to-back victories for the first time in seven games.

“It’s a big game tomorrow, because you’re chasing Victoria for the best record. … They’re undefeated in the second half and they’re playing really good baseball, so we get a shot at those guys tomorrow on our field,” Dillard said.