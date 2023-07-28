The Brazos Valley Bombers snapped a 3-3 tie with eight runs in the seventh for an 11-3 victory over the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Thursday night at Edible Field.

The Bombers (24-20, 10-12 second half) snapped a two-game losing streak. The Rougarou (19-24, 8-12), despite the loss, have a 1.5-game lead on the Acadiana Cane Cutters (17-23, 7-12) for the No. 3 seed for next week’s first-round playoffs in the wooden-bat league.

The Bombers, who earned the No. 1 seed by winning the first half, will play the No. 4 seed in the best-of-3 series that will start Tuesday. The Acadiana Cane Cutters (17-23, 7-12) have a 1.5-game lead on Seguin for the last playoff spot.

The Bombers on Thursday night had 10 straight batters reach with one out in the seventh. BV had five of its eight hits in the inning capped by Kamden Kelton’s two-run single. Casey Sunseri’s RBI single gave the Bombers a 4-3 lead. The Bombers also had four walks in the inning, the last three by Justin Harris, Simon Larranga and Ben Columbus all coming with the bases loaded to force in runs. The Bombers also scored two runs on a fielding error to make it 9-3. Christian Smith Johnson had a single and double in the seventh inning.

The Bombers walked 10 times in the game. They tied the game at 1 in the third by cashing a leadoff walk and they opened the fifth with back-to-back walks that led to a pair of runs and a 3-2 lead.

Cole Modgling, Kelton and Smith Johnson each had two hits for the Bombers. BV starting pitcher Parker Bigham went 5.2 innings, striking out seven and walking three. He allowed six hits and three runs, two of them earned. Relievers Haydon Tronson, Cole Beddington and Brayton Davis combined for 3.1 hitless innings.

The Bombers will play Baton Rouge again at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bombers will be off Saturday before ending the regular season against Seguin on Sunday at home.