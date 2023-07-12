The Brazos Valley Bombers had a meltdown for the ages, then regrouped for arguably their biggest victory of the season.

The Bombers played like the Bad News Bears in the top of the seventh against Victoria with a trio of throwing errors helping the Generals to three runs and a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Brazos Valley turned into the Bronx Bombers with six hits, all but one of them for extra bases. The power surge led to a 7-5 victory, snapping the Generals’ 12-game winning streak on Wednesday night at Edible Field.

The league-leading Generals (22-11, 9-1 second half) averaged 8.3 runs during their running streak, never scoring less than five runs. Victoria, which leads the Texas Collegiate League in batting, was rather helpless in the batter’s box Wednesday, managing only one hit. Yet, it was almost enough for Victoria to win, because of BV’s four errors.

“I’ve not been part of something that bad before defensively,” said BV head coach James Dillard, a longtime TCL and high school coach.

The Bombers atoned with their bats.

Maddox Miesse opened the home seventh with a triple that Victoria center fielder Christopher Munoz unwisely tried to make a diving catch. No. 9 hitter Christian Smith-Johnson singled to score Miesse and chase Victoria reliever Blane Zeplin who had pitched out of a sixth-inning jam.

BV’s Casey Sunseri greeted reliever Ryan Dugas (0-1) by ripping an RBI double. Left-handed hitting Ben Columbus blasted a shot that would have been a home run on most nights, but an 18-mph wind blowing toward left field kept the baseball it in the park. Victoria’s Xavier Perez who ran toward the fence when the ball was hit, slipped and fell. Instead of it being a sacrifice fly, it went for an RBI double to tie the game. Simon Larranga followed with an RBI double to give the Bombers a 5-4 lead. The hits kept coming as Jacob Gurrero tattooed a shot to dead center field for an RBI triple. Cole Plowman’s groundout scored the inning’s last run.

“It was nice to get hit in the face and be able to punch back a little bit,” Dillard said. “These guys had that adversity in that one inning and we were able to fight through it. That’s encouraging, especially since we haven’t scored seven runs in quite a while.”

It was the most runs for the Bombers (20-12, 6-4) since an 12-0 victory over Seguin on July 3. BV ended with nine hits. Sunseri, who leads the league in batting at .344, had two hits as did Columbus and Miesse.

“We’re going to have to be able to hit like that to catch these guys,” Dillard said.

The Bombers, who won the first-half title, can beat anybody the way they pitched against Victoria with four hurlers combining for 15 strikeouts and six walks. Starter Zach Williams, who played at College Station, fanned five in three innings with a walk, allowing the hit, a single by Perez in the second.

Brandon Arvidson pitched three hitless innings, striking out seven with two walks. Left-hander Austin Teel (2-0), who also played for CS, struck out two and walked three in 1 1/3 innings. He allowed four runs, but picked up the victory. Caleb Strmiska finished with 1 2/3 hitless innings, striking out one.

Victoria starter Zach Royce pitched five strong innings, but left after walking the first two batters in the sixth. Zeplin relieved and the Bombers’ Sunseri and Columbus pulled off a double steal, setting up Larranga’s game-tying sacrifice. The Bombers put two runners in scoring position again as Jacob Guerrero walked and stole second, but Plowman struck out and Justin Harris grounded out to end the inning. There was some excitement before Harris was retired.

Harris on a 1-1 pitch hit a high pop-up down the left-field line that left fielder Drake Kerr lost in the lights. Third baseman Gerardo Villarreal while running full tilt away from the diamond tried to make a diving over-the-shoulder catch near Kerr’s feet.

The Generals ran off the field as if Villarreal had made the catch with the Bombers following. However, the two umpires never made a call. They huddled and eventually ruled it a foul ball, with each getting an earful from Victoria coach Michael Oros. It appeared the umpires might change their call as they talked to Dillard, but eventually they stayed with the foul ball call, with more conversations with Oros.

The Generals threatened to keep their winning streak in the eighth inning by loading the bases with one out on two walks and a hit batter on Strmiska’s first pitch. Two pitches later, he was called for balk to score a run, but he then retired five straight batters to end the game for his second save.

Victoria’s aggressive approach helped it to a 4-1 lead.

Munoz walked with two outs in the fourth and pulled off a delayed steal. Two pitches later, he got a great break on stealing third and scored when catcher Miesse threw the ball away.

That was basically repeated in the seventh. Robert Newland was hit with two outs. He moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and came home on another Miesse throwing error. Villarreal walked and moved to second on a wild pitch. Victoria’s Jared Harris grounded to third baseman Sunseri whose throwing error plated Villarreal. Harris had designs on stealing third on a 1-1 pitch, but Teel stepped off the rubber. Teel, though, threw wide of third, allowing Harris to score.

Victoria was 6 for 6 in steal attempts and received six more bases via BV errors.

Dillard was extremely pleased with his pitchers' throwing, but not with their inability to hold runners.

“You gotta change your looks up,” Dillard said. “They kept their feet moving and when a runner keeps his feet moving, he’s going to steal. You just got to stop their feet. As a pitching staff, we didn’t do a very good job of that.”

NOTES – The Bombers will be at Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Thursday. … The Bombers hold the league record for the longest winning streak at 21 in 2016 en route to a fourth straight title.