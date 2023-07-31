The Brazos Valley Bombers will play the Baton Rouge Rougarou in a best-of-3 series in the Texas Collegiate League playoffs. The opener will be at Baton Rouge on Tuesday. Game 2 will be at Edible Field on Wednesday. Game 3, if needed, would be Thursday at Edible Field. All games will start at 7 p.m.

The Victoria Generals (32-15) and Seguin River Monsters (19-27) will play in the other best-of-3 series with the winners meeting for the title on Saturday at the team with the best overall regular-season record.

The Bombers (26-20), who won the first half to earn the No. 1 seed for the first round, ended the regular season with a three-game winning streak.

The Rougarou (19-26) defeated the Acadiana Cane Cutters (17-25) 9-8 in 10 innings Sunday night to claim the wooden-bat league’s final playoff spot.

Bombers end on a roll. The Bombers ended the regular season with an 8-5 victory over Seguin on Sunday.

The River Monsters led 2-0 and 4-3, but the Bombers scored four runs in the seventh for a 7-5 lead. The Bombers loaded the bases with a single by Christian Smith Johnson and walks to Maddox Miesse and Cole Plowman. Ben Columbus had a bases-clearing triple for a 6-5 lead and Kamden Kelton followed with an RBI double. Plowman closed the scoring with an RBI triple in the eighth.

No. 9 hitter Johnson had three of the Bombers’ 10 hits. Kelton and Jacob Gurrero each added two hits. Gurrero had an RBI single in the fourth inning and Johnson added a two-run triple for a 3-2 lead.

The Bombers’ Dalton LeBlanc worked the seventh inning and was touched for a run, but was the winning pitcher. Brayton Davis and Cole Beddingfield each pitched a hitless inning of relief.

The Bombers completed a two-game sweep of the Rougarou on Friday with an 8-3 victory.

BV scored in three of the first four innings to take a 7-0 lead. Five walks in the fourth gave BV a 3-0 lead. Johnson added a two-run single.

The Bombers had only six hits, but also walked 13 times with Casey Sunseri getting three. Kelton, Miesse and Cameron Donely each walked twice.

Bombers’ starting pitcher Trent Tompkins tossed four hitless innings. The Lamar right-hander who played at Rudder, struck out four with no walks.