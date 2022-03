BRENHAM – Alvin Community College defeated Blinn College 11-9 and 10-8 in Region XIV South baseball action Monday at Fireman’s Park. Alvin hit a two-run homer in the 10th of the first game that was the resumption of a game suspended Saturday. In the nightcap, Alvin (9-8, 2-2) tied the game in the eighth and won it with two in the ninth.