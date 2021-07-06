WNBA's Dream suspends former Aggie guard Chennedy Carter

The WNBA's Atlanta Dream suspended former Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter on Monday for what the team said was “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Carter was averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists per game in her second season, starting 11 of the team’s 17 games. She missed the first six games in June with a hyperextended right elbow, but returned on June 23 and has played in the Dream’s last five games. Carter, though, played only a season-low six minutes in Sunday’s 118-95 loss at Las Vegas, taking but two shots. She didn’t play after the first quarter.

The Dream said afterward Carter not playing wasn’t due to an injury.

“It’s something we’re dealing with and that’s all I can say,” Atlanta interim head coach Mike Petersen told Dream beat reporter Spencer Nusbaum of The Next.

The Dream’s publicity department said Monday that Carter has been suspended until further notice.

Nusbaum reported that Carter had seemingly gotten upset when a player tried to talk to her during a timeout Sunday. It also was reported Carter spent the preceding night exchanging texts on Twitter with someone who questioned Carter’s conduct.