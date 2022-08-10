Wells makes USA 3x3 team

Others on the six-player roster are Aaliyah Moore who will be a sophomore at Texas, Maddy Siegrest (senior, Villanova), Celeste Taylor (senior, Duke), Alyssa Utsby (junior, North Carolina) and Maddy Westbeld (junior, Notre Dame). They are having training camp this week before competing in the fifth edition of the FIBA 3x3 Nations League, playing within the Americas conference in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from Aug. 13-19.