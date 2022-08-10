Wells makes USA 3x3 team

Former Texas A&M women’s basketball guard Kayla Wells was named to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s 3x3 U23 Nations League Team on Tuesday.
Others on the six-player roster are Aaliyah Moore who will be a sophomore at Texas, Maddy Siegrest (senior, Villanova), Celeste Taylor (senior, Duke), Alyssa Utsby (junior, North Carolina) and Maddy Westbeld (junior, Notre Dame). They are having training camp this week before competing in the fifth edition of the FIBA 3x3 Nations League, playing within the Americas conference in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from Aug. 13-19.
Wells is a member of USA Basketball’s 3x3 Women’s Series, which competes on the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series. She is a 2022 Red Bull USA Basketball 3x3 national champion after capturing the title with Texafornia.
— Eagle staff report