Vanderbilt's hot start enough to beat Texas A&M in Gary Blair's final game

“You win and lose a lot of times with your guard play,” Blair said on the SEC Network. “Vanderbilt’s guard play was so much better than ours today.”

Moore ended with 18 points and played all 40 minutes. Senior guard Jordyn Cambridge had 13 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the Commodores’ first triple-double in school history.

“Cambridge was the difference out there today,” Blair said. “Everything — leadership, backside rebounding, hitting the tough shots ... give her credit.”

The 12th-seeded Aggies made a game of it in the second half as graduate guards Pitts and Kayla Wells combined for 29 points, hitting 9 of 13 field goals. The Aggies committed only five turnovers in the second half after losing 13 in the first half.

“Our bench was alive,” Blair said. “I could hear our fans behind us. I could feel the momentum changing, but like I said in that horse race, can you get up to them and still complete it?”

A&M couldn’t as Vanderbilt bounced back from missing 11 of 15 field goals in the third quarter to hit 10 of 20 in the last quarter. The Commodores also made 5 of 6 free throws and had only two turnovers in the fourth.