Vanderbilt's hot start enough to beat Texas A&M in Gary Blair's final game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Texas A&M women’s basketball team tried to extend coach Gary Blair’s career but couldn’t pull off a comeback as Vanderbilt held on for 85-69 victory in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena.
A&M (14-15) trailed by 21 points but pulled within 60-54 on Destiny Pitts’ 3-pointer with 8 minutes, 25 seconds left. Vanderbilt answered with a 3-pointer by Brinae Alexander after an offensive rebound, and Iyana Moore hit two free throws to push the Vanderbilt lead back to double digits.
“I thought that was the ballgame,” Blair said.
A&M cut its deficit to single digits three more times, but each time Vanderbilt (14-17) answered. The 13th-seeded Commodores advance to play Florida on Thursday.
The loss ends the illustrious career of Hall of Famer Blair, who suffered only his second losing season in 37 years as a head coach. The other came in his first season with the Aggies.
A&M, which needed to win the SEC tournament to extend its school-record 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances, was overwhelmed early by Vanderbilt, which roared to a 29-10 lead after a quarter as freshman guard Moore had 14 points, hitting 5 of 7 field goals, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Overall, the Commodores hit 12 of 16 field goals for their highest scoring quarter of the season. A&M made only 4 of 13 field goals, missing all five 3-pointers. The Aggies also had five turnovers in the first period.
“You win and lose a lot of times with your guard play,” Blair said on the SEC Network. “Vanderbilt’s guard play was so much better than ours today.”
Moore ended with 18 points and played all 40 minutes. Senior guard Jordyn Cambridge had 13 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the Commodores’ first triple-double in school history.
“Cambridge was the difference out there today,” Blair said. “Everything — leadership, backside rebounding, hitting the tough shots ... give her credit.”
The 12th-seeded Aggies made a game of it in the second half as graduate guards Pitts and Kayla Wells combined for 29 points, hitting 9 of 13 field goals. The Aggies committed only five turnovers in the second half after losing 13 in the first half.
“Our bench was alive,” Blair said. “I could hear our fans behind us. I could feel the momentum changing, but like I said in that horse race, can you get up to them and still complete it?”
A&M couldn’t as Vanderbilt bounced back from missing 11 of 15 field goals in the third quarter to hit 10 of 20 in the last quarter. The Commodores also made 5 of 6 free throws and had only two turnovers in the fourth.
“So that was a big moment of growth for our team, because it’s no secret to anybody in this room that we have lost some big games down the stretch,” Vanderbilt first-year coach Shea Ralph said. “We just weren’t able to turn the corner. Today was a big, big, big win for this group. We turned the corner when they came right for our necks, and we didn’t let them have the game.”
Vanderbilt had five players score in double figures. Senior forward Alexander had 23 and Moore 18.
Pitts ended with a season-high 24 points, hitting 6 of 11 field goals and 8 of 8 at the foul line. Wells added 20 points, hitting 7 of 11 from the field and all six free throws.
The game played out in sharp contrast to the regular-season meeting at Reed Arena on Feb. 10 when the Aggies dominated physically for a 76-58 victory. That was Blair’s last victory as A&M ended the season with six straight losses.
A&M, which used 12 different starting lineups this season, opened the game with graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie at the point. She had two turnovers and missed two shots in the first quarter, and junior point guard Jordan Nixon also had two turnovers and missed five shots.
“We’re not the most athletic team in the world, but we’re a very good shooting team, and I just think we panicked,” Blair said.
For the game, Nixon was 0 of 10 and Hoppie 1 of 7. They combined for 11 assists with eight turnovers.
Vanderbilt had a 49-30 rebounding edge as freshman forward Sacha Washington had 10 to complement Cambridge. Senior forward Aaliyah Patty led A&M with nine. A&M was only 4 of 17 on 3-pointers, all the makes by Pitts. Vanderbilt was 9 of 19 as Alexander made 5 of 9 and Moore 3 of 8.
• NOTES — Blair ends his college coaching career with an 852-348 overall record, including 444-185 in 19 seasons at A&M. ... Pitts, who transferred from Minnesota, hit 105 of 257 3-pointers in two seasons for 40.9%, which is the best in school history for anyone with at least 100 attempts. ... Wells played in a school-record 153 games and ends with 1,768 points, fifth-best all-time at A&M. She was 139 of 358 on 3-pointers for 38.8%, which is second in school history. ... Alabama defeated Auburn 75-68 in Wednesday’s other first-round game. The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide trailed by three after three quarters, but Megan Abrams scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the telling fourth quarter. Alabama’s Brittany Davis had 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Crimson Tide advances to play sixth-seeded Georgia on Thursday.