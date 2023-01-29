Vanderbilt women's basketball team grabs first SEC win by rallying past A&M

NASHVILLE – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team couldn’t handle prosperity.

The Aggies, coming off their first Southeastern Conference win of the season, took an early eight-point lead, but Vanderbilt rallied for an 88-79 victory on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.

Injury-ridden A&M (6-13, 1-8) worked with a limited roster for more than a month until having nine players for last Sunday’s 75-73 victory over Georgia. The Aggies got another injured player back for Vanderbilt, but the undermanned Commodores (10-12, 1-7) set the tone behind graduate guard Ciaja Harbison who scored a program-tying 41 points. The transfer from Saint Louis, hit 14 of 19 field goals and 11 of 13 free throws. Vandy shot a sizzling 53.7% from the field (29 of 54), including 9 of 20 on 3-pointers. The Commodores also made 21 of 27 free throws as the Aggies were in foul trouble the entire game.

“We just didn’t defend the way we needed to and that’s what’s most disappointing because that’s not how we’ve been,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said on the KAGC postgame show.

A&M scored its most points of the season, hitting 29 of 56 (51.8%) field goals and 15 of 17 free throws, but the Aggies also had 17 turnovers that led to 20 Vandy points.

“What we needed to do today was take away 3s, and not let them get to the free-throw line and not let them turn us over and they did all three of those things,” Taylor said.

A&M scored the game’s first seven points, but Vandy fought back to pull within 18-17 early in the second quarter on Sacha Washington’s jumper. A&M went on another 7-0 run ignited by a three-point play by graduate post Aaliyah Patty who also capped it with a layup off an offensive rebound by Eriny Kindred to make it 25-17 with 7 minutes, 32 seconds left in the half.

Vandy took control with a 19-3 run that lasted until 1:31 was left in the half. Vandy hit 6 of 7 field goals, two of them 3-pointers along with five free throws. A&M was 1 of 6 on field goals with four turnovers as the Commodores took a 36-28 lead.

“We extended our lead and then we come down and turn the ball over [four] times in a row in the second quarter,” Taylor said.

A&M offensively bounced back to hit 9 of 17 field goals in the third quarter and 8 of 14 in the fourth quarter. Yet the Aggies got within single digits for only 27 seconds in the third quarter and less than three minutes in the fourth quarter.

“We were scoring, but we weren’t getting stops,” Taylor said. “We just didn’t look excited to play defense and defend like our backs were against the wall like we’ve played lately.”

Patty, who had a career-high 11 assists against Georgia, had a career-high 21 points against Vandy by hitting 9 of 10 field goals. Junior guard Kay Kay Green added 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Vandy, which lost three projected starters before the season began, used only eight players as has been the case for much of the season. The Commodores, who like A&M, were off Thursday, didn’t shy away from tempo.

“We’re most effective when we’re aggressive, so we’ve been working on that this past week and I think it made a difference today,” Vanderbilt coach Shea Ralph said on the SEC Network.

NOTES – The loss dropped A&M into last place in the SEC, a half game back of Vandy. … A&M junior guard Sahara Jones (back) returned after missing six straight games. She had four points in 11 minutes. A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker had nine points, hitting 2 of 6 field goals in 21 minutes. She had 24 points against Georgia after missing 10 games with a wrist injury. … Harbison hit 2 of 4 3-pointers, one of six Vandy players to hit from long range. … A&M will be at Florida on Thursday.