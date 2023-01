The Texas A&M women’s tennis program has added Southern Cal graduate transfer Salma Ewing, an ITA All-American who is 63-37 in singles and 39-28 in doubles in her collegiate career.

“She is the former No. 1 recruit in the nation coming out of high school and has backed it up ever since, playing the No. 1 and No. 2 positions over the years at USC and earning All-America honors in 2022,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said in a school release.