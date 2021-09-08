 Skip to main content
Upcoming season's SEC schedule set for Texas A&M women’s basketball team
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team learned its Southeastern Conference schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday and will open league play at home against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30 at Reed Arena.

A&M also will host Florida on Jan. 9, 2022, followed by Auburn (Jan. 16), Ole Miss (Jan. 20), Arkansas (Feb. 3), LSU (Feb. 13), Alabama (Feb. 20) and South Carolina (Feb. 24).

The Aggies will play SEC road games at LSU (Jan. 2), Tennessee (Jan. 6), South Carolina (Jan. 13), Missouri (Jan. 23), Mississippi State (Jan. 30), Kentucky (Feb. 6), Ole Miss (Feb. 17) and Georgia (Feb. 27).

A&M also is scheduled to play in the Paradise Jam from Nov. 25-27 in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The Aggies will announce their full schedule at a later date.

