Top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team rolls by Texas A&M in SEC opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team overwhelmed Texas A&M 76-34 in a Southeastern Conference opener Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks (13-0) led 24-6 after the first quarter. The Aggies bounced back with a competitive second quarter, but the Gamecocks dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Aggies 19-3 during the period. That included a 16-0 run until A&M freshman Mya Petticord hit a jump shot with 2 seconds left in the quarter to cut South Carolina’s lead to 62-21.

A&M (5-6) missed 11 of 12 shots in the third quarter and had six turnovers.

South Carolina came in leading the country in scoring defense at 43.8 points per game.

“They’re long and their length bothered us,” A&M first-year head coach Joni Taylor said on the KZNE postgame show.

South Carolina had no problem scoring. The Gamecocks had the edge in fast-break points (23-2) and second-chance points (21-3) and also had a 53-26 rebounding edge.

“I told our team after the game, not just South Carolina, but anybody we play moving forward, you can’t let them have plan A,” Taylor said. “And plan A for South Carolina is to run in transition and rebound the basketball. You’ve got to make teams go to plan B and our plan was to force them into a half-court game and rebound the basketball, and we weren’t successful in doing that. We’ve just got to be better. ”

South Carolina, the defending national champion, has a chance to be just as good as last year because the team is much more than senior post Aliyah Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year.

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke had 14 points, hitting three 3-pointers. Cooke had a good offseason.

“Just staying in the gym, doing little things when nobody’s watching,” Cooke said. “Making sure I’m getting my shots, not changing my routine and just being ready whenever the ball is passed to me.”

Cooke and the Gamecocks beat A&M for the 10th time in the last 11 games. A year ago, South Carolina was upset by unranked Missouri in the SEC opener, but the Gamecocks made sure A&M never had a chance to repeat that, steadily kept pushing ahead and leading by 46 points in the final minutes.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said the overall shooting numbers need work, but she liked the versatility the team showed on the court.

“I liked the fact that we could play at different speeds,” Staley said. “We can play different people at different times, and we get a totally different look.”

Freshman reserve Talaysia Cooper had 15 points for the Gamecocks, and sophomore backup Sania Feagin scored 11 points.

Boston finished with six points and five rebounds, playing just 19 minutes in the runaway win.

A&M had 22 turnovers that led to 20 South Carolina points.

A&M was hampered by early foul trouble, committing nine in the first quarter including three by Eriny Kindred, who ended up playing only 13 minutes but had a team-high five rebounds. A&M, which played the last two games with only seven players because of injuries, added junior guard McKinzie Green, who came off the bench for 13 minutes. Freshman forward Sydney Bowles and sophomore forward Jada Malone each scored eight points. Both players fouled out.

Taylor, who left Georgia to replace Hall of Fame coach Gary Blair, said most of her players hadn’t faced South Carolina.

“They’re either freshmen or they’re returners who didn’t play against them last year,” she said. “We tell them all the time, there’s a difference in being in the car and driving the car, and now we’ve some players driving the car that have never driven before.”

The Gamecocks did what they wanted inside, finishing with 38 points in the paint and 29 free-throw attempts, making 16 of them.

NOTES — A&M will return home to host Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. ... A&M dropped to 0-4 in road games this season. ... The Gamecocks have won 34 straight at home and beat the Aggies for the sixth straight time in Columbia. ... It was the third straight time South Carolina held A&M under 50 points after the Aggies grabbed a 65-57 victory in the final regular season game of the 2020-21 season to win the SEC title. The Gamecocks won last season’s games 65-45 and 89-48.