Top-ranked South Carolina welcomes struggling Texas A&M women's basketball team

“The schedule’s going to turn our way, but even if the schedule turns, we’ve got to turn in the right direction as a basketball team,” Blair said.

A&M built a 19-point lead against Florida but couldn’t finish as the Gators hit 13 of 30 3-pointers. A&M had not allowed more than nine 3-pointers in any game this season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our kids are hurting from that Florida loss,” Blair said.

Blair expects no sympathy from South Carolina, which finished a game behind the Aggies in last season’s final regular-season standings.

The Gamecocks are led by 6-foot-5 junior All-American Aliyah Boston, who is averaging 17.1 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. She is supported by 6-7 sophomore Kamilla Cardoso (6.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and 6-2 Victaria Saxton (5.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg).

They help the Gamecocks lead the NCAA in rebounding margin at plus 16.9. Blair said his post players need to have positive plays early Thursday to gain confidence.

Perimeter-oriented A&M averages 41.1% on 3-pointers to rank third in the nation, but the Aggies made only 4 of 11 against the Gators, the second straight game they made just four.