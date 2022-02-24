Top-ranked South Carolina dominates game, but doesn't spoil Blair's night

South Carolina junior guard Destanni Henderson had 17 points, hitting 8 of 11 field goals as she drove through the Aggie defense time after time. Her ability to penetrate and South Carolina throwing the ball over A&M’s defense inside allowed the Gamecocks to outscore the Aggies 48-22 in the paint.

South Carolina shot a blistering 53.1% from the field (34 of 64). The Gamecocks lead the nation in field-goal percentage defense at 32.6%, and the Aggies finished below that at 30% (18 of 60).

Junior point guard Jordan Nixon led A&M with 11 points but made only 5 of 15 shots.

Despite South Carolina’s domination, A&M students in the closing seconds stood and chanted “Gary Blair! Gary Blair!” as Blair smiled.

“I was just glad they didn’t have an eraser to take my name off the court,” Blair said.

A&M graduate senior Kayla Wells, who is her fifth season under Blair and is the team’s leading scorer, had to compose herself before answering questions.