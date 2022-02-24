Top-ranked South Carolina dominates game, but doesn't spoil Blair's night

The top-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team made itself right at home on Gary Blair Court, rolling to an 89-48 over Texas A&M on Thursday night.
Led by All-American Aliyah Boston, the Gamecocks had an impressive performance to clinch the Southeastern Conference regular-season title. But the majority of the crowd of 5,883 came to honor A&M head coach Gary Blair.
The school renamed Reed Arena’s court after him before the game with a brief ceremony. The Gamecocks (26-1, 14-1) made sure the fans didn’t have much to cheer about during the game, but they had plenty of applause afterward for Blair, who will retire at season’s end.
“A lot of times I get emotional at movies and everything like that,” Blair said. “But if you will bear with me, because I didn’t even put thoughts down until about 3 o’clock this afternoon, because you see what I had to worry about — the best team in the country. And they showed it tonight.”
Blair, who is known for being a gracious loser, first asked the crowd to give South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her team kudos for winning the SEC title.
Blair said having the floor named after him was humbling. He’s appreciative and wants to share it.
“This is a we floor, not a me floor,” Blair said. “I’m tired of all the me times. It’s time that we realize this is we now. ... It’s about we. What can you still give out here?”
Blair urged the fans to support the men’s basketball and volleyball teams, which share the court with women’s basketball.
“Can you go to the high schools? Can you go to the junior highs? And quit watching Netflix and get out and support people,” Blair said.
Blair ended his speech by having the fans come onto his court, joining his team, family and A&M personnel as they played the Aggie War Hymn.
“But remember, we are the 12th Man, we are the Aggies, the Aggies are we,” Blair said. “Thank you, let’s saw ’em off.”
A&M athletics director Ross Bjork and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke before Blair, who is the 12th winningest coach in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history with a career record of 852-346. Blair is in his 19th season at A&M, where he made 15 straight NCAA tournaments and won a national championship in 2011. He also turned programs around at Stephen F. Austin and Arkansas, taking the Razorbacks to their lone Final Four.
“He built a program at Nacogdoches,” said Sankey, who was at Northwestern State while Blair was at SFA. “He built a program at Arkansas, but he built a legacy here.”
Blair is 444-183 at A&M.
“It’s really hard to talk about a transformational leader like Coach Blair, and that’s really what he’s done,” Bjork said. “He’s transformed the way people think about Texas A&M and especially women’s athletics and especially women’s basketball. He set a standard that we all should live by.”
Blair took over at A&M when it was the Big 12 Conference’s worst program and rebuilt it through hard work, giving away tickets door-to-door among other duties.
Blair gives out motivational coins, including one to Bjork.
“It said, ‘Today I gave all I had and what I kept I lost forever,’” Bjork said. “Coach Blair gave all he has for every single moment of every single game, every single practice. Coach, thank you so much. The floor is yours.”
South Carolina owned the court for the two hours before Bjork’s speech.
A&M (14-13, 4-11) scored the game’s first four points as South Carolina missed its first four shots and had two turnovers. But the Gamecocks responded with a 10-0 run, and A&M was never in the game.
The 6-foot-5 Boston had 18 points and 10 rebounds for her 20th straight double-double, setting the SEC record. She had been tied with LSU’s Sylvia Fowles. Boston seemingly missed a shot on purpose to get a better angle on the shot, which was her 10th rebound late in the third quarter. She didn’t play in the fourth quarter.
South Carolina junior guard Destanni Henderson had 17 points, hitting 8 of 11 field goals as she drove through the Aggie defense time after time. Her ability to penetrate and South Carolina throwing the ball over A&M’s defense inside allowed the Gamecocks to outscore the Aggies 48-22 in the paint.
South Carolina shot a blistering 53.1% from the field (34 of 64). The Gamecocks lead the nation in field-goal percentage defense at 32.6%, and the Aggies finished below that at 30% (18 of 60).
Junior point guard Jordan Nixon led A&M with 11 points but made only 5 of 15 shots.
Despite South Carolina’s domination, A&M students in the closing seconds stood and chanted “Gary Blair! Gary Blair!” as Blair smiled.
“I was just glad they didn’t have an eraser to take my name off the court,” Blair said.
A&M graduate senior Kayla Wells, who is her fifth season under Blair and is the team’s leading scorer, had to compose herself before answering questions.
“We knew it was going to be tough,” she said. “This was about him. It was a special night for him. This is his court now. I’m very grateful that I got to experience his last year with him and these past five years with him. He believed in me and put his trust in me. He gave me the confidence to get out there and play throughout the last five years.”
Staley said Blair deserves having A&M’s court named after him.
“I just want to start off by thanking Coach Blair for his contributions to women’s basketball,” Staley said. “I know in a world in which a large portion of guys don’t think our game is worth looking at [or] following ... but coaches like Coach Blair who dedicated their whole life to girls basketball, to women’s basketball, is certainly most-deserving to have the court named after him. And obviously I respect Coach Blair a great deal for winning championships and for doing it the right way and his commitment to the game.”