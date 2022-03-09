 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tom Turbiville retires after his 20th season calling Texas A&M women’s basketball games

Tom Turbiville is walking away from the microphone after broadcasting Texas A&M women’s basketball games for two decades.

“This season was especially memorable as I was honored to call Hall of Fame coach Gary Blair’s final season of his magnificent career,” Turbiville said.

Turbiville’s first season was 1993-94 when A&M made the NCAA tournament for the first time. The 73-year-old Turbiville took a pair of breaks totaling nine seasons. He said he plans to spend more time visiting Port Aransas, “my favorite place on earth,” along with his wife. Turbiville still will handle play-by-play duties for Navasota football in 2022, which will be his eighth season calling Rattlers games. He will devote most of his time to bcsball.com, which has expanded to a third streaming platform, allowing for three broadcasts.

Turbiville’s career included 19 years working for Bryan Broadcasting on WTAW’s morning show “The Infomaniacs” along with being the company’s sports director, winning more than 30 broadcast awards. He also was media relations director for the Southwest Conference office and Texas A&M.

