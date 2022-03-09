Tom Turbiville retires after his 20th season calling Texas A&M women’s basketball games

Turbiville’s first season was 1993-94 when A&M made the NCAA tournament for the first time. The 73-year-old Turbiville took a pair of breaks totaling nine seasons. He said he plans to spend more time visiting Port Aransas, “my favorite place on earth,” along with his wife. Turbiville still will handle play-by-play duties for Navasota football in 2022, which will be his eighth season calling Rattlers games. He will devote most of his time to bcsball.com, which has expanded to a third streaming platform, allowing for three broadcasts.