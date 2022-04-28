The College Station City Council declared Thursday as “Coach Gary Blair Day” in honor of the longtime Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach. Blair, who retired after this season, ended his 37-year career as a college coach with an 852-348 overall record, including 444-185 in 19 seasons at A&M. He led the Aggies to 16 trips to the NCAA tournament and the 2011 national championship.
Thursday declared ‘Coach Gary Blair Day’ in College Station
