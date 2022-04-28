 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday declared ‘Coach Gary Blair Day’ in College Station

The College Station City Council declared Thursday as “Coach Gary Blair Day” in honor of the longtime Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach. Blair, who retired after this season, ended his 37-year career as a college coach with an 852-348 overall record, including 444-185 in 19 seasons at A&M. He led the Aggies to 16 trips to the NCAA tournament and the 2011 national championship.

