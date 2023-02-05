Third-ranked LSU held on for a 72-66 victory over pesky Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference women’s basketball action Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.

LSU (23-0, 11-0) built a 17-point lead late in the first half, but the Aggies (6-15, 1-10) fought back to get within 66-62 with 1 minute, 45 seconds left. The Tigers closed it out by hitting five free throws and junior forward Angel Reese hit a short hook shot to push the lead to 72-63 with 17 seconds left.

Reese had 26 points and 22 rebounds for her 23rd straight double-double she was complemented by super senior guard Alexis Morris who had 22 points, hitting 8 of 11 field goals, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers.

Junior guard Sahara Jones led A&M with 14 points by hitting 5 of 6 field goals and 5 of 6 free throws. She missed the first meeting, a 74-34 LSU vitory, when the Aggies had only seven available players. A&M sophomore guard Tineya Hylton, who also missed that game, added 12 points.