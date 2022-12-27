The Eagle's 2022 Top 10 Sports Stories, No. 4: A&M's Gary Blair retires

Editor’s note: The final season by former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair is The Eagle’s No. 4 sports story of 2022. This is part of a daily series of the top 10 stories in Bryan-College Station and the Brazos Valley this year. Stories will appear daily with No. 1 running in the Dec. 31 edition.

Retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair had the ride of a lifetime, though the landing was a little rough.

Blair, the 12th winningest coach in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history, retired after the 2021-22 season. He was 852-348 overall, including 444-185 at A&M in 19 seasons. He took over the Big 12 Conference’s worst program and became the winningest coach in program history, leading A&M to the 2011 national championship.

The always optimistic Blair had visions of ending his career during the NCAA tournament while making a run to his third trip to the Final Four. Instead, his career ended with an 85-69 loss to Vanderbilt in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. A&M with the loss finished 14-15, ending any chance of extending the school-record 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances. It was only the second losing season in Blair’s illustrious 37 years as a head coach, the other was his first season at A&M.

“This has been a tough year dealing with all the distractions and attractions of [retiring],” Blair said at the time. “The reflections back on my career, the notes, the letters, the phone calls, the interviews, I’ve loved every bit of that, but I would love it even more if we were winning at the highest level, which I’m used to doing.”

A&M had high expectations heading into Blair’s final season. The Aggies were coming off a trip to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament in which they flirted with being a No. 1 seed for the first time.

A&M, picked by the SEC coaches to finish second, geared up for a possible return trip by having guards Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells return for a fifth season along with adding a trio of transfers in graduate guard Qadashah Hoppie, senior forward Aaliyah Petty and junior center Sydnee Roby.

A&M won its first eight games, but the Aggies lost two of their last four nonconference games, dropping them to 23rd in the Top 25 rankings. Things got worse in league play as A&M lost seven of its first eight. The Aggies managed to win three straight in February, but they ended the regular season with five straight losses. Those losses included Alabama in overtime on Senior Night and an 89-49 loss to South Carolina that was the most lopsided loss at A&M for Blair, who had the court at Reed Arena named after him that night. Blair at the time was only the third women’s basketball coach to have a court named after them, joining Tennessee’s Pat Summitt and North Carolina State’s Kay Yow.

“It’s really hard to talk about a transformational leader like Coach Blair, and that’s really what he’s done,” A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said. “He’s transformed the way people think about Texas A&M and especially women’s athletics and especially women’s basketball. He set a standard that we all should live by.”

South Carolina owned the game, but Blair owned the crowd of 5,883 who came to pay tribute to his career, especially what he accomplished in Aggieland.

A&M students in the closing seconds stood and chanted “Gary Blair! Gary Blair!” as Blair just smiled.

“I was just glad they didn’t have an eraser to take my name off the court,” said the always quick-witted Blair.