Texas A&M's Kayla Wells to join Chicago Sky's training camp

Texas A&M’s Kayla Wells signed a training camp contract with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky on Wednesday.
Wells ended her Aggie women’s basketball career as the school’s all-time leader in games played (153) and fifth in scoring (1,768 points). She also has the second-highest percentage from 3-point range (38.8%) and fifth-best mark at the foul line (80.9%).
Wells joins Chennedy Carter (Los Angeles Sparks), Sydney Colson (Las Vegas Aces), Khaalia Hillsman and N’dea Jones (Atlanta Dream) as Aggies on a WNBA roster when training camps open April 17.