 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M's Kayla Wells to join Chicago Sky's training camp

  • 0

Texas A&M’s Kayla Wells signed a training camp contract with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky on Wednesday.

Wells ended her Aggie women’s basketball career as the school’s all-time leader in games played (153) and fifth in scoring (1,768 points). She also has the second-highest percentage from 3-point range (38.8%) and fifth-best mark at the foul line (80.9%).

Wells joins Chennedy Carter (Los Angeles Sparks), Sydney Colson (Las Vegas Aces), Khaalia Hillsman and N’dea Jones (Atlanta Dream) as Aggies on a WNBA roster when training camps open April 17.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert