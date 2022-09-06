Texas A&M's Jordan Nixon walks away from basketball to a bigger challenge

Texas A&M women’s basketball point guard Jordan Nixon has decided to walk away from the sport.

Nixon had many heroic efforts on the court in two seasons with the Aggies, but she wants to be remembered for making a bigger impact.

“I’ve made this decision, and I’m so glad I did, because I can finally be the person that I need to be for the people around me but more importantly for myself,” Nixon said in a video. “If I’m good, I can be good to my best friends. I can be good to my family. I can be a good daughter. I can be a good big sister. I can be a good cousin or niece. That to me is priceless, but I’m just so blessed that now I can enjoy my blessings.”

Nixon, who is pursuing a master’s in communication at A&M, uses social media to address mental health issues.

“My purpose is to build platforms for people who don’t know how to help themselves, and my medium for that is storytelling,” Nixon said. “This is why we’re here. We tell stories.”

Nixon’s athletics career was a suspense story. The McDonald’s All-American was Miss New York Basketball in 2018. The five-star recruit signed with Notre Dame and played in 26 games as a freshman, missing a pair of five-game stretches with an injury. She transferred to A&M, sitting out the 2019-20 season per NCAA rules. She averaged 10.6 points and 3.2 assists per game as a sophomore, saving her best for the bigger games. She hit a pair of game-winning layups against Arkansas and topped that with a buzzer-beater in an 84-82 victory over Iowa State in the 2021 NCAA tournament’s second round. The shot, which topped the ESPN’s top 10 plays of the day, capped a career-high 35-point game.

Nixon’s junior season wasn’t as exciting. She averaged 10.1 points and 4.3 rebounds as A&M went 14-15, ending a string of 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances.

Nixon and A&M braced for a new start after Georgia’s Joni Taylor was hired to replace retiring Gary Blair. Nixon said it seemed to be divine intervention because Taylor and her staff had recruited Nixon in high school.

“What’s the chances she and her staff end up down here?” Nixon said.

Nixon had knee surgery on March 24, which was the one-year anniversary of her shot against Iowa State. Taylor had been officially hired the day before. Nixon had a long, slow recovery. She had a partial meniscus tear and cartilage damage to the bone. She couldn’t put any weight on the leg for 4-6 weeks.

She came to a decision to end her basketball career in early May.

“The last four years have been a struggle,” Nixon said. “But I’m grateful for the Notre Dame experience. I’m grateful for the nights I didn’t think I’d make it to the morning, all those really dark moments, the hole that I found myself in, especially the spring of my sophomore year. All that needed to happen for me to come out the other side.”

A year ago, Nixon took a break to clear her mind, comparing it to time away for a sprained ankle or other physical injury. September also is national suicide awareness month.

“But if you tell them you have an injury you can’t see — you have anxiety, you have depression, you have these things that are impairing your function, but they can’t see them,” Nixon. “It changes how they are weighed.”

Nixon wants to knock down those barriers. Along with posting videos on the subject and working with and spearheading support groups, she plans on writing a book. One of her missions is to build a mental health program for student-athletes.

Nixon, who turned 22 on Aug. 22, said she’s in a good place.

“This summer has really been eye opening in so many ways,” Nixon said. “I’ve spent a lot of time rewriting my brain.”

She said walking away from basketball “was my choice, completely, utterly my decision, and I’m so grateful for the people who I have spoken to about it.”

Nixon these days opens many conversations with saying she’s forgoing two years of eligibility.

“And most people are like when I say that why?” Nixon said. “And that’s the most understated reaction. I’ve seen all kinds of faces. I’ve gotten all kind of reactions, most of which have been positive. There has been a little bit of pushback. Most people are shocked at first, but then they hear that I’m still getting my masters.”

Nixon realizes change is the key to happiness.

“I can sit here right now at this moment and say that I’ve found my purpose,” Nixon said. “Now, granted, that may change. I don’t know.”

The A&M basketball program prepared for change with or without Nixon.

Along with bringing her coaching staff, Taylor convinced true freshman guards Sydney Bowles and true freshman forward Janiah Barker to come to Aggieland along with sophomore guard Tineya Hylton. Barker, a McDonald’s All-American, was the third-ranked player in the class of 2022 by espnW HoopGurlz. Bowles was ranked 37th.