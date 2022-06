BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Texas A&M women's head basketball coach Joni Taylor helped the USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team win gold on Sunday after defeating Canada 82-77 at the 2022 FIBA U18 Women’s Americas Championship at the Estadio Obras Sanitarias.

It's the 10th consecutive gold medal for USA. The team went 6-0 through the tournament and averaged 44.5 points per game. It was Taylor's first gold medal as a head coach.