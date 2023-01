Texas A&M’s Janiah Barker was named the Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week on Tuesday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Barker also was named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week after scoring a career-high 24 points in the Aggies’ 75-73 victory over Georgia on Sunday. Barker shot 10 for 11 from the field and had five rebounds in two blocks in just 20 minutes.