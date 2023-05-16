Texas A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker was named a finalist at tryouts for the United States AmeriCup women’s basketball team. Barker is one of five finalists who will compete for the final four roster spots at training camp June 22 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The AmeriCup is set for July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico.
Texas A&M's Janiah Barker advances to final stage of US women’s AmeriCup team tryouts
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the addition of Arizona transfer Lauren Ware on Thursday. Ware committed to sign with the …
Former Texas A&M women’s basketball player Kayla Wells will participate in the USA 3x3 women’s national team trials beginning May 12. Well…
Texas A&M freshman forward Janiah Barker has been invited to the USA Women’s AmeriCup team trials set for May 11-15. The selected team wil…
Former Texas A&M assistant Amy Wright was named Long Beach State’s head women’s basketball coach Monday.
Texas A&M women’s basketball freshman guard Sydney Bowles was invited to participate in the 2023 USA Women’s U19 National Team Trials, whi…