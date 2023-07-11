Texas A&M junior guard Tineya Hylton was selected for the 12-player roster U23 Canadian National Team, which will compete at the GLOBL Jam tournament in Toronto starting tomorrow. Team Canada will open play vs. Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Hylton averaged 6.1 points and 2.5 assists per contest last season as a sophomore. The Toronto native played her freshman season at Georgia, but transferred to A&M after the Aggies hired former Georgia head coach Joni Taylor.

Canada is looking to win the GLOBL JAM gold medal for the second-straight year after last year saw the U23 Women’s National Team finish a perfect 5-0 in the inaugural event.