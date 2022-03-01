Texas A&M's Blair hopes to win Wednesday to coach another day

Lose or go home never has been truer for retiring Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair. His career will end this week unless the Aggies win the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, which comes with the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
That’s a monumental task for the 12th-seeded Aggies considering no double-digit seed has done it. Arkansas made the title game as the 10th seed in 2019 but didn’t have to play in the first round.
The Aggies (14-14, 4-12) will play 13th-seeded Vanderbilt (13-17, 4-12) at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the tournament’s opener at Bridgestone Arena. That winner advances to play fifth-seeded Florida (20-9, 10-6) on Thursday.
A&M, the defending regular-season champion, ended a frustrating regular season with a five-game losing streak. The Aggies have played well for stretches in almost every league loss, but eventually their play deteriorates along with the chance for victory.
“What we need to do is find the consistency, because we have the talent,” Blair said. “I want to get on a roll. I want to see how far we can go. I’ve never played on a Wednesday in my life in a tournament in the Southland or in the Big 12 or in the SEC.”
A&M has been in a hole since losing seven of eight to open SEC play for its worst conference start in almost two decades. The Aggies turned things around with a three-game winning streak that included victories over Arkansas and Kentucky, which are both projected to make the NCAA tournament.
But it’s been a tough couple weeks since the winning streak. A&M lost in overtime to Alabama on Senior Night and followed that with an 89-48 loss to top-ranked South Carolina in the most lopsided defeat at A&M for Blair, who had the court at Reed Arena named after him that night. That was the apex for off-the-court notoriety for Blair, who announced before the season he is retiring at year’s end.
“This has been a tough year dealing with all the distractions and attractions of [retiring],” Blair said. “The reflections back on my career, the notes, the letters, the phone calls, the interviews, I’ve loved every bit of that, but I would love it even more if we were winning at the highest level, which I’m used to doing.”
A&M’s string of 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances is a loss away from ending, and if the Aggies lose to Vanderbilt, it would saddle Blair with only his second losing season in 37 seasons as a head coach.
A&M junior point guard Jordan Nixon said there’s no added incentive because it could be Blair’s last tournament. It also will be the final SEC tournament for graduate guards Qadashah Hoppie, Destiny Pitts and Kayla Wells.
“Any season means a lot, just because you have an opportunity to make great things happens,” Nixon said. “You have an opportunity to make history.
“It’s not a pressure thing. It’s more, OK, these are the circumstances that we find ourselves in, let’s try to make the best of them.”
The tournament could be a season-saver.
“We can truly start over with a clean slate,” Nixon said. “We can’t miss out on this opportunity.”
Vanderbilt it about as good a matchup as the Aggies could hope to face. They dominated the Commodores in a 76-58 victory on Feb. 10. A&M was more physical on the perimeter and especially inside with a 32-18 scoring edge in the paint.
“We need to stay physical,” Blair said. “This is one of the few teams that we have a size advantage on.”
Vanderbilt has something the Aggies don’t and that’s a victory over a Top 25 team, beating 15th-ranked Florida on Feb. 24. Vandy also is playing at home, though it won’t have a home-court advantage.
“Vanderbilt’s gotten better,” Blair said, adding that the last time they met, A&M was coming off a two-game winning streak. “We were feeling pretty good, and I think we went in and handled the moment very well.”
A&M is challenged now with winning five games in five days. The team, which didn’t return home after playing at Georgia in the regular-season finale on Sunday, packed plenty of clothing.
“I’d love to see what a nine-day road trip is all about,” Blair said.
• NOTES — A&M won the SEC tournament in 2013 as the fourth seed. ... Blair’s career record is 852-347. ... The most lopsided loss of Blair’s career was 88-36 to Alabama in his first season as a college head coach at Stephen F. Austin. The 41-point loss to South Carolina matched the second most lopsided in his career. He lost 102-61 to Alabama in 1997 at Arkansas.