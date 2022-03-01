Texas A&M's Blair hopes to win Wednesday to coach another day

Lose or go home never has been truer for retiring Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair. His career will end this week unless the Aggies win the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, which comes with the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

That’s a monumental task for the 12th-seeded Aggies considering no double-digit seed has done it. Arkansas made the title game as the 10th seed in 2019 but didn’t have to play in the first round.

The Aggies (14-14, 4-12) will play 13th-seeded Vanderbilt (13-17, 4-12) at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the tournament’s opener at Bridgestone Arena. That winner advances to play fifth-seeded Florida (20-9, 10-6) on Thursday.

A&M, the defending regular-season champion, ended a frustrating regular season with a five-game losing streak. The Aggies have played well for stretches in almost every league loss, but eventually their play deteriorates along with the chance for victory.

“What we need to do is find the consistency, because we have the talent,” Blair said. “I want to get on a roll. I want to see how far we can go. I’ve never played on a Wednesday in my life in a tournament in the Southland or in the Big 12 or in the SEC.”