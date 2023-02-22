It’s been a trying season for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team to say the least.

The Aggies (6-18, 1-13) are riding a six-game losing streak and have lost 14 of their last 15. That stretch began with an eight-game losing streak, which was the second longest losing skid in program history. Bright spots have been far and few, but fifth-year senior center Aaliyah Patty has managed to make a lasting impact on and off the court.

The 6-foot-3 Patty, who played her first three seasons at Ohio State, grabbed her 500th career rebound last season and earlier this month scored her 1,000th point.

“That’s quite an accomplishment,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said of Patty reaching 1,000 career points. “You think about all the players who play and don’t get a chance to do that.”

Patty became a constant for a program that has changed drastically in a short time.

Hall of Fame coach Gary Blair retired after last season, which had plenty of hoopla off the court but didn’t make much on the court as the Aggies went 14-15, tying for 12th in the Southeastern Conference. This season’s team lacked playing experience and has had to deal with injuries that forced it to play seven games with only seven available players. A&M is assured of its second straight losing season and barring a miracle run in the SEC tournament will miss the NCAA tournament for a second straight time after seeing its run of 15 straight appearances end last season.

Patty has been a pillar of strength during the tough times, averaging 7.1 points and 7.3 rebounds in 52 games, 47 of them starts.

“There’s been a lot of positives for the two years I’ve been here,” she said. “Just being able to connect with the 12th Man ... it’s been a really good environment to play in front of. I’m just blessed I’ve been able to come into this type of program.”

Patty, who had averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in her last season at Ohio State, was an important addition for A&M after the 2020-21 team had to replace veteran center Ciera Johnson and power forward N’dea Jones.

“Coming in, I think I wanted to impact more on the floor than I had been previously, and I think both Joni Taylor and Coach Gary Blair allowed me to do that under many circumstances and just trusted me,” Patty said. “So I’m very appreciative of those opportunities I’ve been given.”

Patty this season had to make herself more versatile.

“I think she put a ton of value in scoring the basketball,” Taylor said. “When we first got here, that’s what she talked about. That’s what she wanted to do. You could tell every time she got [the ball] she was searching for her shot. Let’s be honest, she is offensively talented. She’s a three-level scorer. She can shoot it. She can get to the rim. She can post up. She can drive on you. But on the flip side of that, every time she didn’t get the ball or she’d miss a shot, she’d hang her head and take herself down this rabbit hole.”

Taylor and her staff showed Patty how to crawl out of that hole and be much more.

“The conversation has been why are you putting all your value in scoring?” Taylor said. “Are you just a scorer? Are you not a rim-protector? Are you not a rebounder? Are you not a facilitator? Are you not a vocal leader? Are you not a cheerleader for your teammates? Give yourself up and let’s figure out who you are instead of just labeling yourself as a scorer.”

Patty showed her growth in a three-game span a month ago. She had 10 rebounds against Alabama followed by a career-high 11 assists against Georgia followed by a season-high 21 points against Vanderbilt.

“Her maturity and growth through this year is something that I’m extremely proud of,” Taylor said. “That’s hard for a fifth-year senior to do.”

Taylor and graduate guard McKinzie Green will play their final home game at 6 p.m. Thursday against Kentucky (10-16, 2-12) at Reed Arena.

“Everybody’s time comes to an end, so it’s just my time now,” Patty said. “And I’m excited for what’s next for me.”

Taylor believes both players will be successful in life based on how they’ve helped the program and applied themselves.

“We asked them to step outside of [themselves] and think about something else,” Taylor said. “How can you identify yourself and help this team outside of being a scorer? What can you do off the floor? How can you enhance your leadership ability and just think outside of self and also be more self-aware. That’s something we’ve challenged all our players to do. But when it’s your last year, it’s really easy to think about me and to think I’m doing what’s best for me. And both of them have tried their best to do everything we’ve asked them to do, not only to lead this team but to help this team and put team before self. I’m super proud of how they’ve handled themselves this year.”

Patty has not only been a role model for the three freshmen and sophomore transfer Tineya Hylton but also for the team’s other players who didn’t get much playing time until this season.

“She’s someone that I can confide in and I tell her things and she always gives me good advice,” junior guard Sahara Jones said. “She’s basically my gate keeper. It’s going to be sad to see her go, but we have learned a lot from her. She’s one of our leaders out on the floor and off the floor. She’s also like a mom away from home.”

Patty, who is from West Chester, Illinois, will graduate in May with a degree in university studies: race, gender, ethnicity. More importantly, she says she’s become a better all-around person since enrolling at A&M.

“I was just ready for a new environment, and I think I got that,” Patty said. “I was able to make some more connections, make some more relationships, and that’s what I really wanted to get out of that.”

• NOTES — Kentucky has lost five straight, only once within single digits. The Wildcats typically use a four-guard lineup led by graduate Robyn Benton (16.5 points per game), sophomore Jada Walker (12.8 ppg) and junior Maddie Scherr (10.4 ppg), who has missed the last two games. Kentucky forces 20.5 turnovers per game and average 9.9 steals per game, both second-best marks in the SEC. “We’ve got to take care of the basketball and handle their pressure,” Taylor said. ... A&M needs to win one more SEC game to avoid its fewest conference victories in a season. The 1988-89, 2000-01 and 2003-04 teams each went 2-14 in the Big 12 Conference. A&M needs a victory to match the fewest victories in program history set by the 1980-81 team (7-22) and matched by the 1988-89 team (7-20). ... A&M leads the series with Kentucky 8-5. A&M won last year 73-64 in overtime. ... Green was named to the SEC women’s basketball community service team Wednesday.