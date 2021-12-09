Texas A&M's 3-point shooting helps bury Texas Southern

The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball needs to work more on its inside game and free-throw shooting, but when it comes to firing away from the 3-point line, the Aggies are the best.
They hit 11 from long range in an 88-43 nonconference victory over the Texas Southern Tigers on Thursday night at Reed Arena.
A&M (9-1) hit its first five 3-pointers for a 15-3 lead, forcing Texas Southern (0-5) to take a timeout. The Aggies closed the first half with an 11-0 run for a 49-25 lead. A&M’s last three buckets were 3-pointers.
A&M graduate Kayla Wells hit all four of her 3-point attempts, including two in the opening run, and the 6-foot guard added one in the spurt to close the first half.
“I just felt comfortable today. I was letting it fly,” Wells said. “In shootaround I even said I’m feeling it today, and I came out and played like I was feeling it.”
Wells scored a game-high 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting. She wasn’t the only Aggie hitting from 3-point range as graduate transfer Qadashah Hoppie made 4 of 6 and junior point guard Jordan Nixon made 3 of 6.
“I think we took shots in the flow of our offense, which changes a lot of things,” Wells said. “We were comfortable out there, and we ran our stuff like we’re supposed to.”
A&M hit a trio of 3-pointers during an 11-3 start against No. 11 Texas on Sunday but cooled off and ended only 5 of 17 (29.4%) in the 76-60 loss.
“I knew this game was super important for us bouncing back,” Wells said. “I felt really good in shootaround today, and I’ve been feeling really good in practice, and I know I need to get up a certain amount of shots in order to make an impact.”
A&M, which entered the game leading the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage at 43.4%, made 11 of 18 (61.1%).
“The 3-point shooting can come and go,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “But when it goes, we’ve got to have that inside play, and we’ve got to get to the free-throw line. We’ll work on it. We’ll get better.”
A&M had an inside game to complement the 3-point shooting, finishing with a 40-18 edge in points in the paint. It could have been better as A&M shot 42.6% from inside the arc, hitting 23 of 54. A&M struggled at the free-throw line, making 9 of 17.
A&M’s defense wasn’t a factor in the Texas game. The Longhorns shot 42.2% from the field (27 of 64), including 58.3% from 3-point range (8 of 15) and had only seven turnovers. Texas forced 19 turnovers and had a 32-0 edge in points off turnovers.
A&M reversed that against Texas Southern with a 40-5 edge in points off 25 Tiger turnovers.
Blair credited the play of his trio of point guards as Nixon, junior McKinzie Green and sophomore Kay Kay Green combined for only one turnover in 43 minutes. A&M as a team had only eight.
“They took what the defense was giving them, all three of them,” Blair said. “I really liked what McKinzie was doing getting some of those open-court steals. We hadn’t had those in a long, long time, and that’s the speed she can bring to the table.”
McKinzie Green had four steals and Hoppie had five.
“We didn’t play our best defensive game against Texas,” McKinzie Green said. “So we made it a priority to play a lot better defense.”
Hoppie had 14 points. Nixon added 12, and senior forward Aaliyah Patty had 10. Patty made 5 of 7 field goals as all five A&M starters shot at least 44.4% from the field.
“We shot them out of the zone, then the kids shared the ball against their man-to-man [defense],” Blair said.
The victory pushed Blair’s record at A&M to 439-171, giving him the school record for career victories by a basketball coach. He had been tied with men’s coach Shelby Metcalf, whose daughter Shelley Valerius and husband Jack were at the game and recognized afterward with Blair.
“It was a couple days late, but it felt good,” Blair said. “We didn’t play well enough to earn it on Sunday. We’ve worked hard since then.”
Texas Southern, which had been outscored by an average of 43.3 points by DePaul, Arizona and Colorado, was led by graduate guard Shalexxus Aaron with 16 points. She hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.
A&M will play TCU at 1 p.m. Sunday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.