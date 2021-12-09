Texas A&M's 3-point shooting helps bury Texas Southern

A&M hit a trio of 3-pointers during an 11-3 start against No. 11 Texas on Sunday but cooled off and ended only 5 of 17 (29.4%) in the 76-60 loss.

“I knew this game was super important for us bouncing back,” Wells said. “I felt really good in shootaround today, and I’ve been feeling really good in practice, and I know I need to get up a certain amount of shots in order to make an impact.”

A&M, which entered the game leading the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage at 43.4%, made 11 of 18 (61.1%).

“The 3-point shooting can come and go,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “But when it goes, we’ve got to have that inside play, and we’ve got to get to the free-throw line. We’ll work on it. We’ll get better.”

A&M had an inside game to complement the 3-point shooting, finishing with a 40-18 edge in points in the paint. It could have been better as A&M shot 42.6% from inside the arc, hitting 23 of 54. A&M struggled at the free-throw line, making 9 of 17.