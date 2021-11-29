Texas A&M women's basketball to host Arkansas-Little Rock for Elementary Day game

Blair and his team are coming off a pretty neat field trip of their own. The Aggies (7-0) beat Pittsburgh, South Dakota and Northwestern at the Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The highlights included A&M going on a 24-0 run in the third quarter against South Dakota to wipe out an 11-point deficit en route to a 58-44 victory. A&M also trailed early in the other games.

“I feel like we answered the call,” Wells said. “I feel like our team can fight, we have a little bit of fight in us.”

Wells and her teammates will need that fight against the Arkansas-Little Rock which will be the first opponent to play strictly a man-to-man defense.

“What worries me is the letdown, the quick turnaround,” Blair said.

The Trojans (4-3) are coming off back-to-back losses to Abilene Christian (66-61) and Oral Roberts (74-56) at the Oral Roberts Thanksgiving Classic, but the Trojans didn’t have 5-foot-11 sophomore forward Sali Kourouma who averaged 23.4 points in the first five games. Kourouma had 32 points in a 55-50 victory over Memphis and 16 points in a 57-49 victory over Auburn.

“They just beat you with the discipline of their offense,” Blair said. “They run a lot of true motion.”

NOTES – A crowd of 7,188 attended A&M’s first Elementary School Day game, a 73-39 victory over Nicholls State on Dec. 17, 2013. Blair said no school has voiced concerns over attending because of health reasons, but transportation is a problem. “I think there’s not enough bus drivers,” Blair said. “That’s the excuse we’ve heard from a few schools.” Blair was a bus driver for a few days when he was a high school teacher at South Oak Cliff. “There’s jobs out there in Bryan-College Station,” Blair said. “It might not be your dream job, but there’s jobs out there available.” … Blair and Arkansas-Little Rock’s Joe Foley are two of the game’s winningest coaches. Blair is 845-333 to rank third in active coaches behind Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,130-257) and UConn’s Geno Auriemma (1,122-145). Foley is fourth at 820-288.

