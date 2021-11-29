Texas A&M women's basketball to host Arkansas-Little Rock for Elementary Day game

The Texas A&M women’s basketball program’s popular Elementary School Day game is returning. The 17th-ranked Aggies will play Arkansas-Little Rock at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.
“I’m excited, even though they just scream the whole time, even if we’re not scoring,” A&M graduate guard Kayla Wells said. “It’s really cool to have them up there [in the stands]. You know you have those little eyes watching you and that you are a role model for them and that’s something that’s special, because we were once in that place.”
Wells scored a game-high 19 points in a 76-46 victory over Central Arkansas on Dec. 4, 2019, in the program’s seventh straight Elementary School Day game. The game wasn’t possible a year ago because of the pandemic, but the annual game head coach Gary Blair started in 2013 is back.
“I see kids around Bryan-College Station and little area towns all summer long,” Blair said. “They’re asking about the game.”
The majority of the youth attending will be fifth-graders.
“Hopefully, we’re going to have a slew of them at the ballgame,” Blair said. “And it’s just not watching a ballgame, it’s sharing in the excitement. [It’s] not just being away from school, but this is school. They’re learning what team work is all about. They’re seeing our dance team, they’re seeing our yell leaders, they’re seeing our band, they’re seeing our older folks respond more to the elementary kids, because we’re not drawing that many [A&M] students, due to they have class. So we need the elementary kids to get our older fans, like my age, off their seats and enjoy it.”
Blair and his team are coming off a pretty neat field trip of their own. The Aggies (7-0) beat Pittsburgh, South Dakota and Northwestern at the Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The highlights included A&M going on a 24-0 run in the third quarter against South Dakota to wipe out an 11-point deficit en route to a 58-44 victory. A&M also trailed early in the other games.
“I feel like we answered the call,” Wells said. “I feel like our team can fight, we have a little bit of fight in us.”
Wells and her teammates will need that fight against the Arkansas-Little Rock which will be the first opponent to play strictly a man-to-man defense.
“What worries me is the letdown, the quick turnaround,” Blair said.
The Trojans (4-3) are coming off back-to-back losses to Abilene Christian (66-61) and Oral Roberts (74-56) at the Oral Roberts Thanksgiving Classic, but the Trojans didn’t have 5-foot-11 sophomore forward Sali Kourouma who averaged 23.4 points in the first five games. Kourouma had 32 points in a 55-50 victory over Memphis and 16 points in a 57-49 victory over Auburn.
“They just beat you with the discipline of their offense,” Blair said. “They run a lot of true motion.”
NOTES – A crowd of 7,188 attended A&M’s first Elementary School Day game, a 73-39 victory over Nicholls State on Dec. 17, 2013. Blair said no school has voiced concerns over attending because of health reasons, but transportation is a problem. “I think there’s not enough bus drivers,” Blair said. “That’s the excuse we’ve heard from a few schools.” Blair was a bus driver for a few days when he was a high school teacher at South Oak Cliff. “There’s jobs out there in Bryan-College Station,” Blair said. “It might not be your dream job, but there’s jobs out there available.” … Blair and Arkansas-Little Rock’s Joe Foley are two of the game’s winningest coaches. Blair is 845-333 to rank third in active coaches behind Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (1,130-257) and UConn’s Geno Auriemma (1,122-145). Foley is fourth at 820-288.