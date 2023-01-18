Texas A&M women's basketball team will try to corral high-flying Crimson Tide

Most numbers aren’t good for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team, but they don’t tell the whole story.

The Aggies have lost seven straight for the program’s longest losing streak since 2004. A&M ranks last in the Southeastern Conference in scoring, scoring margin and turnover margin. Part of the problem has been injuries. The Aggies haven’t had more than eight available players since early December. They will have seven for Thursday night’s game at Alabama, and it will be the fifth straight game first-year head coach Joni Taylor has had only two substitutes.

“They are learning to become resilient,” Taylor said. “They are developing a toughness about them. Sure they get tired. They get winded, but they have found how to push through that first level of whatever it is, tired, frustration, fatigue.”

Taylor’s spinoff version of The Magnificent Seven have toughened up in SEC play by playing top-ranked South Carolina (18-0, 6-0) and third-ranked LSU (18-0, 6-0) along with tri-leader Tennessee (14-6, 6-0) and fourth-place Ole Miss (16-3, 5-1). The path won’t get easier with short-handed A&M (5-11, 0-6) on the road for five of its next seven games, a daunting task considering the Aggies are 0-5 away from Reed Arena.

Alabama (14-4, 3-2) is a typical foe in that the Crimson Tide has a deep bench with 10 players averaging at least 10 minutes. Alabama also will be the best 3-point shooting team the Aggies have faced. The Crimson Tide is shooting 38.7% (167 of 432) beyond the arc to rank sixth in the country, while averaging 9.3 3-pointers per game to rank eighth.

“That is a problem,” Taylor said.

A&M has defended 3-pointers well, holding opponents to 25.8% (63 of 244) to rank fifth in the SEC. But in Sunday’s 60-44 loss to Mississippi State, the Bulldogs hit 5 of 12 with four different players hitting 3s.

“You look at our last game, obviously taking away the 3-point shot is something that is an emphasis for us because we just can’t trade 3s for 2, period,” Taylor said.

Mississippi State hit a key late 3 when the Bulldogs took advantage of a mismatch with an Aggie post on a guard.

“So the problem that presents is once they start driving you, where is help coming from?” Taylor said. “Because [Alabama does] a good job of driving to the middle of the floor, we’ve got to try to get the ball out of the middle of the floor. Let the ball pick a side, because then we know where help is coming from. If the ball is driving us to the middle of the floor all night, we’re in trouble because they do a really good job of getting by their first defender, and then when you bring help it’s kicked [out] to a [3-point shooter].”

Alabama has a trio of 3-point marksmen led by graduate guard Hannah Barber, who has made 31 of 61 (50.8%). She’s complemented by junior guard Aaliyah Nye (37-79, 46.8%) and graduate guard Brittany Davis (44-122, 36.1%).

Three-pointers aren’t a big part of A&M’s offense. The Aggies average only 4.3 per game and rank last in the SEC in 3-point shooting at 26.2%.

• NOTES — Alabama is coming off a 63-58 victory at Ole Miss. Alabama, which trailed by eight after a quarter, was 5 of 13 on 3-pointers. Alabama junior guard Sarah Ashlee Barker had a season-high 16 points. She started her career at Georgia where she spent three seasons playing for Taylor. Barker is among five first-year transfers seeing significant playing time for Alabama along with junior guard Loyal McQueen (Georgia Tech), senior guard Ryan Cobbins (North Dakota State), junior forward Jeanna Cunningham (West Virginia) and junior guard Nye (Illinois). ... A&M leads the series 10-2, but Alabama has won two of the last three, including an 81-79 double-overtime victory last season. ... Alabama relies on 3-pointers for 38.6% of its points. ... Alabama coach Kristy Curry is in her 10th season with the Crimson Tide, which went 20-14 last season, including 6-10 in the SEC to tie for 10th place. Alabama advanced to the WNIT quarterfinals. The 2020-21 team reached the second round of the NCAA tournament in the program’s first appearance in the event in 22 years. ... Alabama was picked to finish fourth in the SEC by the coaches and 10th by the media. A&M was 11th in both polls. ... Curry coached Purdue (1999-2006) for seven seasons and Texas Tech (2006-13) for seven seasons. She was an assistant at A&M from 1994-96 under Candi Harvey. Her husband, Kelly Curry, is an Alabama assistant and A&M graduate.