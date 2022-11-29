Texas A&M women's basketball team will have defense tested by unbeaten Kansas

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has trouble guarding the ball, which is a concern heading into Wednesday night’s game at Kansas.

The Jayhawks (5-0) average 74.6 points per game and are shooting 45.2% from the field with five players averaging at least nine points per game. They have been consistent, too, scoring at least 72 points in every game but no more than 79.

“They really stretch you offensively,” A&M coach Joni Taylor said. “We talk about owning your yard, guarding your yard and owning your one-on-one matchup. It’s really hard to bring help when everyone on the floor is a threat, and what’s happening to us is we’re getting beat off the first dribble, and that’s really hard for anybody to rotate to a help situation.”

That was the case in Sunday’s 66-58 loss to Rice. A&M (4-2) opened the second half with an 8-0 run to break a 25-25 tie, but the Owls rallied by hitting 14 of their next 22 shots.

“You look at the last two possessions, we were excellent defensively, but that’s how we need to look the entire game,” Taylor said.

A&M’s defense is a work in progress. Taylor is installing a new system in her first season, and she’s starting a pair of freshmen.

Junior guard Sahara Jones said the Aggies need to pay attention to details. The Rice scouting report warned them not to allow left-handed Destiny Jackson to cross over to her favorite side.

“And we don’t remember those things in the game until after she does it,” Jones said.

Those lapses helped Jackson hit 3 of 5 field goals and get to the free-throw line for a 3-of-4 effort.

“Honestly, my defense in high school ... it was a little iffy if I’m being honest with you,” freshman forward Janiah Barker said. “Playing in college is different for sure. I still feel I’m adjusting to things.”

Barker, who was the nation’s third-highest recruit in the class of 2022, is averaging 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game — all team-high efforts. But Baker also has a team-high 22 turnovers and 15 personal fouls, which ties her for the lead, and she has just one assist.

“She’s learning to keep herself on the floor for longer stretches of time and not getting in foul trouble,” Taylor said. “It was hard for to get into a rhythm, because she was coming in and out. I think she’s learning how to play harder.”

Barker has made 34 of 82 field goals, both team-high marks. She has attempted 30 more shots than anyone on the team.

“She’s got to know when to pass the ball and when to shoot it,” Taylor said, adding that Barker is getting better with her decision-making.

Barker is coming off an 18-point, 12-rebound effort, but she did have five turnovers against Rice.

A&M’s defense didn’t travel well in its first road trip of the season, a 71-52 loss to Duke. The Blue Devils hit 20 of 44 shots in taking a 63-38 lead after three quarters, committing only five turnovers.

“We’ve got to work on our lateral movement, keeping our feet moving, but Kansas is going to really test us,” Taylor said. “They have great size on the perimeter and in the post.”

• NOTES — Kansas returns four starters from a 21-10 team that made the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013. KU is led by 6-6 senior center Taiyanna Jackson (16 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks per game). Senior guard Holly Kersgieter (12.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg) was a preseason All-Big 12 Conference pick. ... The Jayhawks were picked by the coaches to finish fifth in the Big 12 behind Iowa State, Texas, Oklahoma and Baylor. ... A&M holds a 12-7 edge in the all-time series over its former Big 12 rival. Wednesday’s game will be the first meeting between the two since A&M left the Big 12 in 2012.