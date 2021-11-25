Texas A&M women's basketball team uses 11-0 run to subdue Pitt

ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS — The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M women’s basketball team recovered from a listless first half for a 57-46 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday at the Paradise Jam.

A&M (5-0) scored 11 unanswered points to turn a one-point deficit into a 55-45 lead with 1 minute, 16 seconds left. A&M’s Kayla Wells hit a 3-pointer with 3:35 left to give the Aggies the lead. Fellow graduate guard Destiny Pitts added a 3-pointer on the next possession, and junior point guard Jordan Nixon capped the run with a jumper and a 3-pointer. A&M hit 4 of 7 shots during the spurt for its best shooting of the night.

A&M came in shooting 49.2% from the field, including 48.1% from 3-point range to lead the country, but the Aggies shot only 29.2% from the field (21 of 72) and 31.6% from 3-point range (6 of 19).

“It took us a while to realize what a good shot was,” A&M head coach Gary Blair said. “When you’re on the road and it is the first game of a tournament, it can lead to some poor shooting, and that is exactly what happened tonight.”

A&M opened the game by missing 23 of 25 shots. Pitt (4-1) didn’t fare much better, hitting just 5 of 23 in the first half. The Panthers had a 20-19 halftime lead on the strength of hitting 10 of 13 at the free-throw line.