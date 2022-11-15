The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has created the Aggie Fast Break Club, which allows fans to join to support the program while gaining exclusive access to the team. The different levels of support range from $150-2,5000 and in include invitations to pre-game club means and chances to experience a full day with the team. For more information, contact director of women’s basketball administration Christina Richardson at crichardson@athletics.tamu.edu.
Texas A&M women's basketball team unveils Aggie Fast Break Club
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
