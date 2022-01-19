Texas A&M women's basketball team to take on vastly improved Ole Miss on Thursday

“You have a coach that has won more games than I’ve coached,” McPhee-McCuin said of Blair. “And you have a program that last year won the SEC. That championship residue still exists. I just simply think that they’re still trying to figure some things out. I just think they’re still dangerous.”

McPhee-McCuin said if the Rebels can hold their own in rebounding and control tempo, they’ll have a chance to beat A&M for the first time at Reed Arena.

It’s not a must-win game for A&M, but it’s close. The Aggies, who have never finished worse than 9-7 in SEC play, still have to play No. 1 South Carolina and No. 11 LSU a second time, along with road games at Kentucky and Georgia.

“I don’t think we’re in the red zone,” Pitts said. “I think these next couple of games are going to be critical, but we know we’re capable of beating any team in the SEC. We are the defending SEC champs and we need to have that mindset, so I don’t think we’re going into the panic mode. I think we have a little pinkie in the red threat zone.”

• NOTES — Pitts came off the bench against Auburn for 25 minutes after missing two games because of COVID-19 protocols. “I was 100% [healthy],” Pitts said. She had scored in double figures in three straight games, making 13 of 29 field goals including 8 of 19 on 3-pointers. She made only 2 of 7 field goals in her return but had three assists and no turnovers. Blair said Pitts needs to give the team energy, whether she starts or comes off the bench. ... Van Chancellor, who won four WNBA championships with the Houston Comets, will be at the game. Chancellor coached Ole Miss from 1978-97, going 439-154 and making 14 NCAA tournaments, including four Elite Eight appearances. “I think it’s a tribute that the older coaches will want to come back and support their schools, but he said I’m not coming for Ole Miss,” Blair said. “I’m coming to support you in your last year. That meant a lot to me.” ... McPhee-McCuin, who is in her fourth season at Ole Miss, was hired by current A&M athletics director Ross Bjork. ... A&M went 9-7 in SEC play in 2016-17 and finished sixth, the only time it hasn’t finished in the top four. ... A&M, which is in 12th place, will play at Missouri on Sunday.

