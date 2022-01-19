Texas A&M women's basketball team to take on vastly improved Ole Miss on Thursday

The Texas A&M women’s basketball program has dominated Ole Miss since joining the Southeastern Conference, winning 9 of 10 games, but the Rebels will bring their best team to Reed Arena for their latest matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Ole Miss (15-2, 3-1) is in fourth place in the SEC standings with its best conference start in seven years.
“[I’m] excited about how we started, but it’s such a long season,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “I don’t think three [victories] will get us in the NCAA tournament, so we have a lot of work to do still.”
Ole Miss hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2007, which is by far the longest drought for any SEC women’s team. Vanderbilt is next, having last made the tournament in 2014. Alabama made the tourney last year for the first time since 1999.
Thursday’s game against A&M (11-6, 1-4) starts a critical four-game stretch for Ole Miss, which also has road games against 23rd Kentucky (8-5, 1-2) and Missouri (13-5, 2-3) sandwiched around a home game against 13th-ranked Georgia (14-3, 3-2).
“Everyone is fighting for something,” McPhee-McCuin said. “The SEC is brutal. Our players are going to have to raise their level of play. I think they’re more than prepared to do that, and we have to put them in position to be successful.”
Ole Miss is led by 6-foot-5 senior center Shakira Austin, who will be a WNBA first-round draft pick, A&M coach Gary Blair said. Austin is averaging 14.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
“She’s the type of hybrid post player the league looks for,” Blair said. “She’s going to be a load. She blocks shots. She runs the floor. She scores. She likes to post up smaller guards, because she can play outside or inside like Rhyne Howard of Kentucky can do.”
Austin is surrounded by veterans. Sophomore forward Madison Scott (11.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg) was the SEC’s freshman of the year last year, and graduate guard Lashonda Monk (8.4 ppg) is a transfer from East Carolina who was the two-time American Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the year. Monk helps Ole Miss force 21 turnovers per game. The Rebels have forced at least 21 turnovers in nine of the last 11 games.
Blair said the Rebels run a 1-2-2 press similar to what Auburn used the last decade under former coach Terri Williams-Flournoy when the Tigers were one of the SEC’s best at forcing turnovers.
“The difference is Auburn didn’t have the offense to go with the defense,” Blair said. “Now Ole Miss seems to have both.”
The Rebels lead the SEC in turnover margin with an average of 6.5 less per game than their opponents. Ole Miss played a weak nonconference schedule but beat Texas Tech and South Florida before Christmas and opened SEC play with victories over Florida, Alabama and Mississippi State, losing to Tennessee 70-58, which also owns a 73-45 victory over A&M.
“I think this is a huge game for them,” Blair said.
It’s also a big game for A&M, which was upset at home by Florida.
“Since we’ve lost one game at home, we can’t lose another one in this league due to our road schedule,” Blair said. “What we’ve got to do is have a sense of urgency, take it a possession at a time. When we are doing well, how do we sustain it? When we’re not doing well, how do we correct it and still maintain the momentum?”
A&M, which has made 15 straight NCAA tournaments, has slipped to a No. 11 seed in Charlie Crème’s 68-team mock NCAA tournament field on ESPN.com. The Aggies are coming off a 71-53 victory over Auburn, which was the first of a stretch of five unranked opponents for A&M.
“I think the victory [over Auburn] gave us some confidence,” A&M graduate guard Destiny Pitts said. “We also know that we started out playing the best teams in the SEC with Tennessee, South Carolina and LSU. We know we’re capable of doing it. We just have to put all four quarters together.”
Ole Miss offers A&M a chance to build more momentum and beat a team that’s currently a No. 7 seed in Crème’s mock bracket and is 31st in the NCAA’s NET rankings, 10 spots higher than A&M.
“You have a coach that has won more games than I’ve coached,” McPhee-McCuin said of Blair. “And you have a program that last year won the SEC. That championship residue still exists. I just simply think that they’re still trying to figure some things out. I just think they’re still dangerous.”
McPhee-McCuin said if the Rebels can hold their own in rebounding and control tempo, they’ll have a chance to beat A&M for the first time at Reed Arena.
It’s not a must-win game for A&M, but it’s close. The Aggies, who have never finished worse than 9-7 in SEC play, still have to play No. 1 South Carolina and No. 11 LSU a second time, along with road games at Kentucky and Georgia.
“I don’t think we’re in the red zone,” Pitts said. “I think these next couple of games are going to be critical, but we know we’re capable of beating any team in the SEC. We are the defending SEC champs and we need to have that mindset, so I don’t think we’re going into the panic mode. I think we have a little pinkie in the red threat zone.”
• NOTES — Pitts came off the bench against Auburn for 25 minutes after missing two games because of COVID-19 protocols. “I was 100% [healthy],” Pitts said. She had scored in double figures in three straight games, making 13 of 29 field goals including 8 of 19 on 3-pointers. She made only 2 of 7 field goals in her return but had three assists and no turnovers. Blair said Pitts needs to give the team energy, whether she starts or comes off the bench. ... Van Chancellor, who won four WNBA championships with the Houston Comets, will be at the game. Chancellor coached Ole Miss from 1978-97, going 439-154 and making 14 NCAA tournaments, including four Elite Eight appearances. “I think it’s a tribute that the older coaches will want to come back and support their schools, but he said I’m not coming for Ole Miss,” Blair said. “I’m coming to support you in your last year. That meant a lot to me.” ... McPhee-McCuin, who is in her fourth season at Ole Miss, was hired by current A&M athletics director Ross Bjork. ... A&M went 9-7 in SEC play in 2016-17 and finished sixth, the only time it hasn’t finished in the top four. ... A&M, which is in 12th place, will play at Missouri on Sunday.