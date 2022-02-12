Texas A&M women's basketball team to play No 14 LSU on Super Sunday

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has turned things around with three straight victories, but those came against unranked teams.
“It’s a mini streak, but it’s not a [winning] streak,” A&M coach Gary Blair said. “It’s just three wins in a row [and] two of them happened at home. You’re supposed to take care of home.”
A&M has a chance to make it a no-doubt winning streak by adding its biggest victory of the season against 14th-ranked LSU at 2 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.
The Aggies (14-7, 4-7 SEC) are trying to climb out of a hole that started with a 75-66 loss at LSU. A&M had an eight-point lead late in the third quarter but missed 14 of 20 shots and had three critical turnovers during the fourth quarter, getting outscored 29-17 in the period. Instead of the defending Southeastern Conference champions opening league play with a huge road victory, the Aggies lost seven of eight games for their worst start in conference play in almost two decades.
A&M ended the skid with home victories against Arkansas and Vanderbilt sandwiched around an overtime victory at Kentucky.
“The Kentucky win was a great win,” Blair said. “Now we’ve got a chance with an RPI team coming in here, No. 12 or 13 in the country or close to the top 10. They’re playing well.”
LSU (20-4, 8-3) is having a big season under first-year head coach Kim Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor. The Tigers are tied with Florida (18-6, 8-3) for third place in the SEC behind top-ranked South Carolina (22-1, 10-1) and 13th-ranked Tennessee (20-4, 9-2). LSU was seeded 13th in the NCAA’s second round of top 16 seeds revealed Thursday.
LSU features one of the best backcourts in the country in graduate seniors Khayla Pointer and Jailin Cherry along with redshirt junior Alexis Morris, who also played at Baylor, Rutgers and A&M.
“Those three guards for them are going to play 40 minutes apiece,” Blair said. “They will not come off the court. They are seniors. They know what they’re doing. They know their role. They are playing very well.”
Pointer is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. Morris (15.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg) had a career-high 30 points in the first meeting with A&M. She, Pointer and Cherry (9.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg) have combined for 125 steals.
Turnovers were a problem early in SEC play for A&M, but the Aggies had only eight against Vanderbilt and seven against Arkansas. A&M is coming off its best shooting performance in league playing, hitting 29 of 54 (53.7%) on Thursday against Vanderbilt.
The only number Blair cares about is five — getting to five SEC victories.
“That drive to five ... whatever it takes to get to five,” Blair said. “That’s where we’re at. There’s no miracle cure.”
A&M is in danger of missing the NCAA tournament. The Aggies have five games left in the regular season with only unranked team still on the schedule: Alabama. The Aggies are 41st in the NCAA women’s NET rankings, and ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème has them among the first four teams out of his mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket.
“They haven’t forgotten that we beat them here,” Mulkey said on LSU’s website. “And really, they’re trying to improve their resume. They’re trying to get some quality wins to maybe be on that bubble.”
NOTES — Sunday’s matchup is A&M’s annual Beat The Hell Outta Cancer Game. Fans wearing pink can purchase tickets for $3. BTHO Breast Cancer shirts will be on sale for $10 with 100% of proceeds benefitting the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Admission is free for breast cancer survivors and those battling the disease. ... Mulkey leads the all-time series head-to-head against Blair 20-5. Blair, who will retire at the end of the season, was an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech when Mulkey played for the Lady Techsters. They had many classic games in the Big 12 Conference, including A&M beating Baylor in the 2011 Dallas Regional championship en route to winning the national title.