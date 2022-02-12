Texas A&M women's basketball team to play No 14 LSU on Super Sunday

The only number Blair cares about is five — getting to five SEC victories.

“That drive to five ... whatever it takes to get to five,” Blair said. “That’s where we’re at. There’s no miracle cure.”

A&M is in danger of missing the NCAA tournament. The Aggies have five games left in the regular season with only unranked team still on the schedule: Alabama. The Aggies are 41st in the NCAA women’s NET rankings, and ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème has them among the first four teams out of his mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket.

“They haven’t forgotten that we beat them here,” Mulkey said on LSU’s website. “And really, they’re trying to improve their resume. They’re trying to get some quality wins to maybe be on that bubble.”

NOTES — Sunday’s matchup is A&M’s annual Beat The Hell Outta Cancer Game. Fans wearing pink can purchase tickets for $3. BTHO Breast Cancer shirts will be on sale for $10 with 100% of proceeds benefitting the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Admission is free for breast cancer survivors and those battling the disease. ... Mulkey leads the all-time series head-to-head against Blair 20-5. Blair, who will retire at the end of the season, was an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech when Mulkey played for the Lady Techsters. They had many classic games in the Big 12 Conference, including A&M beating Baylor in the 2011 Dallas Regional championship en route to winning the national title.

