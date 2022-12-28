Texas A&M women's basketball team to open SEC play against No. 1 South Carolina

The motto for the Texas A&M women’s basketball team this year is “becoming.”

The Aggies are launching a new era under first-year head coach Joni Taylor, who has to revive a program that’s fallen quickly from the national spotlight. A&M had its string of 15 straight NCAA tournament appearances end last season after tying for 12th place in the Southeastern Conference and losing in the first round of the SEC tournament to finish with the program’s first losing season since 2003-04.

The Aggies, who won the national title in 2011, were picked by the SEC coaches to finish 11th this season, which seems high considering A&M posted the league’s worst nonconference record at 5-5. A&M has been riddled by injuries and played its last two games with only seven players.

A&M will open SEC play with a monumental test at top-ranked South Carolina at 6 p.m. Thursday.

“You want to know where you are, go play the best,” Taylor said.

The defending national champion Gamecocks (12-0) have been a unanimous No. 1 pick in the Associated Press poll all season and have been atop the poll for 27 straight weeks.

South Carolina returned four starters from a 35-2 team, led by Aliyah Boston (12.4 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game), last year’s national player of the year. The Gamecocks have 12 players who average at least 9.5 minutes per game. As a team they average 83.2 points a game, but their defense is even better. Opponents are averaging only 43.8 points and shooting just 26.2% from the field.

“They defend at a high level,” Taylor said. “We’re going to get challenged defensively, so we’re going to find out how much better we’ve gotten on both ends of the ball.”

Despite a short bench, A&M is coming off two of its better games this season, beating SMU 57-49 and losing to Purdue 59-51.

A&M’s challenge is to continue to improve, which might not be reflected in the score against South Carolina. The Gamecocks have had only one close game this season, a 76-71 overtime victory over Stanford.

“When you enter conference play period, there’s just another level,” Taylor said. “And then you talk about entering conference play and now you’re playing against not only the best team in our conference but the best team in country.”

South Carolina also won a national title in 2017 along with Final Four trips in 2015 and 2021.

“You come to the SEC and you come to Texas A&M because you want to be part of winning and creating great culture and winning championships,” Taylor said. “We’re going to find out what it looks like tomorrow.”

A&M’s chances of staying with South Carolina increase if it can shorten the game.

“We can’t take quick shots,” Taylor said. “No surprises on offense, which means we can’t turn it over. You have to be able to set our defense and get them in a half-court game and then box them out.”

• NOTES — The game will air live on the SEC Network (Optimum Ch. 40). ... Because of lingering injuries, A&M will have only seven or eight players available Thursday. Freshman forward Janiah Barker, the team’s leading scorer at 12.1 points per game, has been out since Nov. 30 with a wrist fracture. “She’s getting some mobility back and some strength back,” Taylor said. “She’s getting CT scans and those are moving in the right direction, so we’re happy and pleased with that.” ... The 6-4 Boston will be a matchup problem for the short-handed Aggies, who have only two inside players in 6-3 Aaliyah Petty and 6-3 Jada Malone. The 6-4 Barker and 6-3 Sydnee Roby (meniscus tear) are out with injuries. “You’ve just got to crowd her,” Taylor said. “You handle her the same way you would if you had a full roster. You don’t play her one-on-one.” ... South Carolina plays in 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena, which Taylor said is one of the league’s best venues. In addition to coaching there while at Georgia, she visited as a player at Alabama. “It’s a ton of fun,” Taylor said. “I would put it the top for sure. When I was a player, Tennessee had it. South Carolina definitely has it now. Mississippi State had a really good environment when Vic [Schaefer] was there. There’s a ton of great environments in our league.” ... South Carolina tops the NCAA women’s basketball NET rankings with LSU second. The league has seven others in the top 50 — No. 14 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee, No. 36 Mississippi State, No. 38 Arkansas, No. 41 Missouri, No. 43 Ole Miss and No. 49 Georgia. All but Tennessee are in this week’s mock 68-team NCAA tournament field by ESPN’s Charlie Crème. A&M is the lowest SEC team in the NET rankings at 127th. Right above the Aggies are Kentucky at 109th, Vanderbilt at 90th and Florida at 86th. A&M will host Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.