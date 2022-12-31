Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Florida on Sunday

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will look to christen the new year with a victory in its Southeastern Conference home opener against Florida at 1 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena.

“Hopefully our environment will be really good tomorrow on New Year’s Day,” A&M head coach Joni Taylor said. “You want to take pride on playing on your home floor. You want to protect your court. You don’t want anyone walking in thinking this is going to be an easy day.”

A&M (5-6, 0-1) is coming off a 76-34 loss to top-ranked South Carolina.

“I think our response has been very good,” Taylor said. “We had a nice conversation in the locker room Thursday night after the game. We had a productive practice [Friday] and I’m expecting the same thing [Saturday] morning.”

Because of injuries, A&M played its last two nonconference games with seven players. The Aggies will have eight players for the second straight game after junior guard McKinzie Green came off the bench for 13 minutes against the Gamecocks.

“A full roster would have been a tall task for South Carolina,” Taylor said. “They’re really, really good and they’re good for a reason. We’ve got to make sure that we are dreaming big, but focus small.”

Florida (11-3, 0-1) also has been dealing with injuries. Graduate guard Zippy Broughton, the team’s leading scorer and assist leader last season, suffered a season-ending injury before the Gators’ first game. Senior guard Lellani Correa, Florida’s leading scorer this season, didn’t play in the last two games. Junior forward Jordyn Merritt, who is from Plano, hasn’t played since starting the first seven games.

“They are very guard heavy in what they do,” Taylor said, adding that 6-foot-6 junior center Ra Shaya Kyle is the key. “They use her to facilitate a lot of things, and when they need a bucket, they are going to go to her. They are very, very quick in transition, and that concerns me, just over the long haul of the game, the way they push it, for us being able to maintain [the pace] with our numbers. But they want to score fast and quick.”

Florida was picked to finish sixth in the SEC by the media and seventh by the coaches, while A&M was picked 11th in both preseason polls.

Taylor looks for her team to build on the positives it had against South Carolina.

“It’s those measured things of where can we get better,” Taylor said. “How can our intensity continue to increase? How can our pace continue to increase? Can we be better in our offense with our execution? Defensively, making sure we’re sticking to the scouting report and doing the things we’re supposed to do.”

A&M tied for 12th in the SEC last season with a veteran squad, which means most of the players on the floor Sunday will be seeing extensive action in a SEC home opener for the first time.

“This is going to be a learning experience all year long,” Taylor said.

NOTES — A&M senior center Sydnee Roby had successful surgery Thursday in her hometown of Milwaukee. She suffered a lateral meniscus tear on Nov. 30 against Kansas. ... The return of Green from an ankle injury helps A&M’s defense. “She’s someone who defensively can be really good for us, and she relies on her feet a lot,” Taylor said. “I think she’ll get better as she continues to be out there and gets more reps in practice. She’s still limited in practice.” ... Florida went 21-11 overall and 10-6 in SEC play last season and made the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016 under Kelly Rae Finley, who was the interim head coach until after the regular season when the school dropped the interim label. ... Florida has six players who have played every game with senior guard Nina Rickards and sophomore guard Alberte Rimdal the only ones to start every game. Correa averages 16.0 points per game, KK Deans 14.6, Rickards 13.6, Merritt 9.9, Rimdal 9.6 and Kyle 9.0 as the Gators average 75.6 points per game. ... Florida has lost to Florida State, Oklahoma and Tennessee. It has beaten only two teams ranked in the top 100 of the NCAA women’s basketball NET rankings — No. 58 Miami and No. 75 Green Bay. ... Florida is ranked 85th, while A&M is 127th in the NET rankings. ... Florida is coming off a 77-76 loss to Tennessee. “They are playing with a ton of confidence and continue to get stronger as the game goes on,” Taylor said. “They just continue to tick it up and kick it up a notch, so that’s something we’ve got to be aware of.”