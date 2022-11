The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Army at 2 p.m. Sunday in nonconference play at Reed Arena. The game will broadcast live on WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM).

A&M (1-0) opened the season with a 69-45 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday in the Aggies’ first game under new head coach Joni Taylor. Sydney Bowles led A&M with 13 points.

Army (1-1) has split its first two games, beating Emmanuel College 77-53 at home and falling to Binghamton 76-61 on the road.