Texas A&M women's basketball team to face resurgent Lady Vols on Thursday

The challenges keep coming for the undermanned Texas A&M women’s basketball team.

Tennessee, which started the season by losing four of five games, has things rolling again and brings a five-game winning streak into Thursday’s 8 p.m. game at Reed Arena.

The Lady Vols (12-6, 4-0), who were picked to finish second in the Southeastern Conference behind top-ranked South Carolina by both the media and coaches, are living up to expectations by dominating in the paint. Tennessee has an 88-34 edge in second-chance points over its last four games.

“They’ve always been known for their rebounding,” said A&M first-year coach Joni Taylor, who is in her 19th season in the league as a player or coach. “We’ve got to box them out, and we’ve got to fight. It is what is. This is not the first team we’re going to be undersized against that offensive rebounding is one of the most important things that they do.”

Tennessee averages 15.6 offensive rebounds per game to rank fourth in the SEC. The Aggies have already lost to the top three — LSU, South Carolina and Ole Miss.

“That’s the one good thing about it: We’ve done this a couple of times now,” Taylor said. “We also know what that end result has been. It’s one of our marks for improvement in terms of just our measure of keeping them off the offensive glass. So at times we’ve got to put two bodies on one of them to try to carve out some space and keep them from getting to the boards. It’s a concern. It’s a huge concern for us.”

The games against LSU, South Carolina and Ole Miss didn’t go well for A&M, which lost by an average of 33.7 points. A&M has lost five straight and because of injuries will have only seven available players for the third straight game. The Aggies haven’t had more than eight available players in more than a month.

A&M 6-foot-4 freshman forward Janiah Barker, who broke a bone in her shooting wrist, was the team’s leading scorer through seven games, and she also was second in rebounding at 6.6 per game. Junior 6-foot guard Sahara Jones (back injury), who is third on the team in rebounding (5.8 rpg), will miss her third straight game.

“Sahara was a big guard who rebounded the basketball for us,” Taylor said. “That’s two people who we don’t have who were key rebounders for us.”

The only true frontcourt players A&M has are graduate senior Aaliyah Patty and sophomore Jada Malone, who are both 6-3.

Taylor said it’s imperative the guards join the rebounding fray against the Lady Vols, who had eight players play at least 12 minutes in an 84-71 victory over Vanderbilt in their last game.

Tennessee’s top scorer is 6-2 senior forward Rickea Jackson (17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds per game), who is also the team’s second-leading rebounder behind 6-2 senior guard Jordan Horston (15.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg). Jackson, a transfer from Mississippi State, leads the team in offensive rebounds.

She poses a different threat to A&M’s defense than South Carolina All-America center Aliyah Boston or LSU post Angel Reese, who had 26 points and 28 rebounds against the Aggies.

“[Jackson] goes every time [to the boards],” Taylor said. “She’s a quick leaper. She plays on the perimeter a ton, so she’s coming in [on missed shots]. She’s getting a running start at them, whereas Boston, Reese get most of their [rebounds] around the rim. They just do such a good job of having a nose for the ball. She plays in the post some, but Rickea is playing on the perimeter at the four spot, sometimes the three.”

• NOTES — The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network (Optimum, Ch. 40). ... The Lady Vols are 15th in the NCAA NET rankings. A&M is 143rd. ... Tennessee leads the series 9-7, including last season’s 73-45 victory. ... Kellie Harper is in her fourth season as Tennessee’s head coach and is 1-2 against A&M. Taylor is 3-4 against Tennessee. ... Taylor played center and power forward at Alabama from 1998-2001. She was 0-7 against the Lady Vols. Her 103 blocks rank sixth in school history. She was the 1996 Mississippi Gatorade Player of Year. ... Jones’ injury is stress edema, which is the stage before a stress reaction or a stress fracture. Jones is doing rehab and taking medication to strengthen her bones. “We’re trying to stop it in its earliest stages,” Taylor said. ... A&M sophomore guard Tineya Hilton has missed the last six games with a ligament problem in her left foot, but she is out of the protective boot. “We’re starting to progress her back in terms of just getting her comfortable in her shoes and continue to rehab, doing a little bit of foot work-type stuff to see how it feels,” Taylor said. ... Because of injuries, A&M has been flirting with a possible postponement. UConn postponed its game Sunday against DePaul because it had only six available scholarship players, one less than the Big East Conference requirement. That game has been rescheduled. Because of COVID-19, the SEC added roster minimums for competition in December 2021 that included each team having at least seven scholarship student-athletes and one countable coaching staff member for women’s basketball games. Taylor said that rule is still in effect. The Pac-12 Conference announced Wednesday that because of Arizona State’s injuries, the Sun Devils would be unable to play against Utah and Colorado this weekend. Those games will be considered forfeits for Arizona State and victories for Utah and Colorado, the Pac-12 said.